Newsable today: Can AI replace us? TikTok's wooden spoons trend, and Fun Fact Friday

Happy Friday! And a very happy birthday to Chuck Norris, who turns 82 today. There ya go.

We begin by checking in with Jake Scott, whose UberEats fairy is still winging bizarre foodstuffs and jarringly mundane household items his way.

Then we jeopardise our own employment by testing out a voice-mimicking artificial intelligence and seeing whether it can do our jobs for us. Stuff’s also running a live blog on the many uses of AI all day today, so head to the website to check that out.

Non-disclosure agreements have thrust both Tiger Woods and former UK health minister Matt Hancock back into the headlines - we learn a bit about what these contracts are, and what happens if you break them.

And should you be boiling your wooden spoons?

No. No you should not.

