Person critically injured after incident at petrol station in Auckland's New Lynn

A person has been critically injured following an incident at Gull New Lynn on Wednesday.

Armed police are at a petrol station in New Lynn, west Auckland, on Wednesday night where a man was critically injured.

Armed police, fire service and ambulance teams attended an incident at the Gull self-service petrol station on Clark St at about 6.30pm.

A short while later, Mt Albert was a second focus of police attention, with armed officers concentrated around Stewart Rd, in relation to the same incident.

Part of that street is cordoned off, with officers interviewing witnesses and at least half a dozen squad cars on the scene, according to a Stuff reporter.

By 8pm, two people were in handcuffs and a third has been put into a police car.

Police are searching a house on the street.

Malu​ Toleafoa​ was waiting outside the cordon in Mt Albert on Wednesday night after he got a call from his sister telling him to get to his parents’ home on Stewart St.

“I’m just shocked,” he said.

Toleafoa said he was worried about his mum and dad.

Petrol station investigation

Half a dozen police cars, two fire trucks and three ambulances were outside a Gull petrol station on Clark St in New Lynn on Wednesday evening.

Police were interviewing people on the forecourt of the petrol station behind the cordon.

A red hatchback with an open boot was taped off.

Officers were photographing the car and items strewn around it on the forecourt of the gas station.

“Police are in attendance at a serious incident at Gull New Lynn, Clark St,” a spokesperson said.

Police and ambulance were called at about 6.30pm.

“One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police are at the scene making inquiries into what happened.

”We would encourage anyone who may have seen what happened who has not yet spoken to police to please come forward.”

The police helicopter had been circling overhead, according to people working nearby.