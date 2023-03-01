Three people arrested after incident at petrol station in Auckland's New Lynn

A person has been critically injured following an incident at Gull New Lynn on Wednesday.

Police have arrested three people following an incident at a petrol station in New Lynn, west Auckland, on Wednesday night.

A man was seriously injured in the incident.

Armed police, fire service and ambulance teams attended the scene at the Gull self-service petrol station on Clark St at about 6.30pm.

A short while later, Mt Albert was a second focus of police attention, with armed officers concentrated around Stewart Rd, in relation to the same incident.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Armed police were seen at a Gull petrol station in New Lynn on Wednesday evening.

Part of that street was cordoned off on Wednesday night, with officers interviewing witnesses and at least half a dozen squad cars on the scene, according to a Stuff reporter.

By 8pm, two people were in handcuffs and a third had been put into a police car.

Police were searching a house on the street.

Malu​ Toleafoa​ was waiting outside the cordon in Mt Albert on Wednesday night after he got a call from his sister telling him to get to his parents’ home on Stewart St.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Armed police cordoned off Stewart Rd in Mt Albert.

“I’m just shocked,” he said.

Toleafoa said he was worried about his mum and dad.

Petrol station investigation

Half a dozen police cars, two fire trucks and three ambulances were outside a Gull petrol station on Clark St in New Lynn on Wednesday evening.

”A scene examination is ongoing at the Gull service station, and inquiries are ongoing in relation to how the man came to be injured,” police said late on Wednesday night.

”Anyone who may have seen what happened at the Gull is asked to please get in touch with Police if you have not already spoken with us.”

Jason Dorday/Stuff A red hatchback was taped off.

Police were seen interviewing people on the forecourt of the petrol station behind the cordon.

A red hatchback with an open boot was taped off.

Officers were photographing the car and items strewn around it on the forecourt of the gas station.

The police helicopter had been circling overhead, according to people working nearby.