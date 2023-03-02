21-year-old charged after incident at petrol station in New Lynn

Armed police cordoned off Stewart Rd in Mt Albert after a serious incident earlier in New Lynn on Wednesday night.

A 21-year-old man will appear in the Waitākere District Court on Thursday morning on charges relating to an incident at the Gull service station in New Lynn on Wednesday night.

Police charged him with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Two other people who were arrested following the incident have been released without charges.

The victim remains in a critical condition in hospital, and inquiries into how they came to be injured are ongoing, police said.

1 NEWS A person has been critically injured following an incident at Gull New Lynn on Wednesday.

Armed police, two fire trucks and three ambulances attended the scene at the self-service petrol station on Clark St at about 6.30pm on Wednesday night.

A short while later, Mt Albert was a second focus of police attention, with armed officers concentrated around Stewart Rd, related to the same incident.

Part of that street was cordoned off on Wednesday night, with officers interviewing witnesses and at least half a dozen squad cars on the scene, according to a Stuff reporter.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Armed police on scene at the Clark St petrol station on Wednesday evening.

By 8pm, two people were in handcuffs and a third had been put into a police car.

Police wanted to reassure the public that this was an “isolated incident”, and no-one else is being sought in connection to it.

Anyone who may have seen what happened is asked to get in touch with police, and quote file 230301/0665.