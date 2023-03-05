Round the Bays by the numbers: What to know about the event

Among the worldwide running craze of the 1970s, two men dreamt up the ultimate Auckland fun run.

Fifty-one years later, the Auckland run has stood the test of time and the Covid-19 pandemic.

For the first time in two years Southern Cross Round the Bays will see tens of thousands of people flocking back to the run in to central Auckland.

Here’s a by-the-numbers breakdown of the event over the past half century.

1

One person has completed all 50 Round the Bays runs.

His name is Keith MacKinlay and his is 82. He ran the inaugural Round the Bays in 1973 after retiring from competitive athletics.

Last year, he finished with a time of 56 minutes and 56 seconds.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Keith MacKinlay is running for the 51st time. (File photo)

2

This is how many people aged over 95 competing this year.

They will be joined by a further 20, aged over 80 years old, including Keith MacKinlay.​

“For many participants, they were in prams being pushed by their parents and are now pushing their own children around the family-friendly run,” said Hayley McLarin​, a communications specialist for Stuff Events said.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Round the Bays certificates of merit awarded to MacKinlay for completing the race, beginning in 1973. (File photo)

2

Also the number of Dames who will be at the finish line handing out medals.

Dame Sophie Pascoe​, and Dame Lisa Carrington,​ will be joined by para canoeist Scott Martlew​ and All Black TJ Perenara.

8.4

The length of the course in kilometres. Starting at Quay Street by Spark Arena, tracking along the Waitematā Harbour’s coastline and finishing at St Heliers.

Runners leave from 9:15am, joggers at 9:30am and walkers at 9:45am.

SUPPLIED Aimee Rose Yates and Steph Jackson-Young train for Round the Bays 2023

12

This was how many hours before Round the Bays was supposed to start in 2021, that it was cancelled.

At 9pm the night before, Aotearoa went into lockdown, due to Covid-19. Leading to New Zealand’s largest fun run going virtual later that year.

That event, titled Round the Backyard, saw thousands of participants run 8.4km in their own neighbourhoods and in their own time. Amid the Omicron outbreak in 2022, Round the Bays went virtual for second time.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff For the first time, in two years the event is being run “in person”.

17

This will be the 17th year in a row that Lee Warn has participated in Round the Bays.

Warn, who has been paraplegic since the age of 16 after breaking his back, takes part in his wheelchair and takes this opportunity to wear fancy dress every year.

He has worn a wetsuit, a suit of armour, and even a firefighter’s uniform.

His winning wheelchair time in 2020 was 36 minutes 15 seconds, and he does the course twice depending on where he’s parked his car.

Ben Watson Fairfax Auckland Warn, aka Batman, has worn a wetsuit, a suit of armour, and even a firefighter’s uniform.

26.44

This was the winning time for Fabes Downs, the first male home in 2020 – the last time the in-person event was held.

The first female participant Olivia Burne continued her winning streak for the third year in a row, finishing in 29 minutes 55 seconds.

3308

This is the number of people fundraising this year.

More than 81 charities will share more than $205,000 including the official charity Melanoma New Zealand, which receives a $50,000 donation from Southern Cross Round the Bays.

Abigail Dougherty Julian Beckham is determined to run Round The Bays while undergoing cancer treatment for a brain tumour. (File photo)

Tens of thousands

The number of people set to participate in Sunday’s 8.4 km fun run.

“They are super-heroes in many guises – from fun-loving people dressed up in flamboyant costumes, through to Kiwi battlers who had been through more than most to achieve their bucket list tick,” McLarin said.

Among them are people undergoing cancer treatment, people recovering from road accidents, and stroke survivors who have used the event as motivation for learning to walk again, she said.

There are more than 1000 teams – the biggest has around 900 people.

50,000

This is the dollar amount that has been committed to encouraging youths to have fun getting active, in the Round the Bays Youth Sports Fund.

This year’s recipient is the Warriors Foundation.

$3.15 million

The amount of money raised in the past 20 years.