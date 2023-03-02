The sun is finally out, but you still can't swim at these Auckland beaches

Bethells Beach residents on Auckland's west coast begin the clean up after Cyclone Gabrielle.

Although the immediate danger of Auckland’s severe weather events has passed, there are still lasting effects that people need to be aware of heading into the weekend.

There are a few days of warm, fine weather ahead of the region, but many parts are still off limits.

Safeswim has issued black ‘do not swim’ warnings for Judges Bay, Takapuna, Beach Haven, Soldiers Bay, Māngere Bridge and French Bay.

A black notice means a wastewater overflow has been detected in the area, which is more common in wet weather, as seen over the past month.

The overflows occur when wastewater spills out from gully traps, manholes, engineered overflow points or pump stations.

After the January floods, almost every beach in Auckland was under a black ‘do not swim’ warning.

On February 7, a week on from the fatal floods, only 17 out of Tāmaki Makaurau’s 80 beaches were deemed safe enough to swim in.

Safe Swim/Supplied Aucklanders are urged to not swim at beaches with black flags.

Fosters Bay, Green Bay, Lynfield Cove, Oakley Creek, and Coxs Bay are all under a long-term alert, due to “consistently poor” water quality.

Swimming there is not advised.

As well as beaches, several regional parks are still closed or have restricted access due to slips and other damage in the area.

Three regional parks that were impacted by the January flood or Cyclone Gabrielle were reopened on Wednesday, but still have restrictions in place.

Jason Dorday/Stuff South Piha is off limits after massive slips and heavy rainfall damaged homes and roads.

These parks are Āitu Creek Regional Park, Tāwharanui Regional Park and Hunua Regional Park.

Both Muriwai Regional Park and the Waitākere Ranges Regional Park, which includes areas of Piha, Karekare, Bethells and Whatipu, are closed until April 1.

Te Rau Pūriri Regional Park remains closed until March 10.

Auckland Emergency Management and Auckland Transport have asked those who are not locals to the West Auckland beaches area to stay away, due to slips and “significant road closures”.

“Access to Karekare, Piha, Te Henga Bethells Beach, Muriwai, Anawhata, Huia, Little Huia and Whatipū remains compromised,” Auckland Emergency Management said on Wednesday.

“Please continue to stay away from these areas and expect to be turned away if you are not a resident.”

Auckland’s west coast beaches bore the brunt of the supercity’s devastation from Cyclone Gabrielle.

Slips wrote off several homes and killed two volunteer firefighters.