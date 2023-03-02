Cyclone Gabrielle: Déjà vu for man once again involved in Wairoa flood rescue

Connor and Darren Hill drove their contracting tractor to rescue more than 30 people as flood waters rose in Wairoa.

Cyclone Gabrielle brought on déjà vu for Wairoa contractor Darren Hill who rescued people from rooftops using a tractor, just as he did 35 years ago during Cyclone Bola.

Standing in the doorway of their Glengarry Place workshop having a cuppa and taking in the sunshine, Hill and his son Connor thought they had got off lightly as Cyclone Gabrielle ripped through much of the upper and eastern North Island.

However, their sense of calm was shattered as a Fulton Hogan truck sped into the yard, calling for tractors to help rescue people from Ruataniwha and Waihirere roads, which lie sandwiched between a bend in the Wairoa River.

“We didn’t understand the magnitude of what was happening until we started driving there and the rising flood waters were coming halfway up the tractor engine,” Darren Hill told the Wairoa District Council.

“You couldn’t see where the road was, it was so deep you just had to hope you didn’t drive into a drain or culvert. We were being told what address to go to, but we couldn’t see the house numbers as all the letterboxes were underwater.”

Support arrived quickly, with Wairoa Federated Farmers chairman Allan Newtown showing up in a tractor of his own to ferry people out.

Forestry worker Regan Hedley detoured from his work commute to save people in wheelchairs, while council workers Hira Campbell and Brent Craft assisted with jet skis and an emergency response boat.

Orchestrating the community rescue was the local fire and emergency and search and rescue, with volunteer firefighter Terry Thomas leading the efforts.

“The adrenalin was pumping; we knew what the tractors could do, so we just got on with it. There wasn’t really time to think, it was just about getting people away from their flooding homes,” Hill said.

The Hills managed to rescue about 30 people from rooftops and verandas.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF SH2 in and out of Wairoa has suffered significant damage from Cyclone Gabrielle.

“People were scared, we rescued one man from the kaumātua flats where he was standing on his kitchen table, it was a frightening time, especially for the elderly.”

Anyone who couldn’t be carted away in a tractor was winched out by helicopters, he said.

Hill said the rescue mission was eerily similar to one he took part in during 1988’s Cyclone Bola, but this time the water was higher.

He was disappointed the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council had not acted to protect the area from similar flooding.

“I can still recall attending a meeting held a year after Cyclone Bola when Hawke’s Bay Regional Council said they would put a stopbank around the A and P showgrounds to stop this happening again.

“It’s a shame the regional council forgot about its promise - this could have been avoided,” Hill said.

Wairoa District Council/Supplied The father and son duo of Darren and Connor Hill drove their tractors through rising flood waters to rescue Wairoa residents as part of a community-collated operation during Cyclone Gabrielle.

Returning after the rescue, the Hills found their workshop knee-deep in flood water, which left them “pretty gutted”.

However, in the past week the duo have continued to help the Wairoa community recover, clearing silt, opening driveways and more.

“We know these people, we’ve grown up with them, it’s our home, it’s just what you do,” Hill said.

Wairoa mayor Craig Little said the volunteer rescuers deserved to be recognised as heroes.

“This group of people formed their own community-collated rescue operation and saved hundreds of Wairoa people from rising floodwaters. There are people from that impacted area of town who are elderly and vulnerable and without the actions of these few men, we could well have seen some very different and sad outcomes and even fatalities.

“Well done to you all, and on behalf of those who you rescued, thank you so much,” Little said.