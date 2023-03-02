Person trapped under car that rolled off tow truck in serious condition
A person who was trapped for 10 minutes under a car that rolled off a tow truck is in a serious condition.
A police spokesperson said a person had been trapped under the car for about 10 minutes, after it had come off a tow truck on Ruahine St in Paraparaumu at 5.10pm.
A Wellington Free Ambulance spokesperson said the person was transported to Wellington Hospital in a serious condition.
An ambulance, paramedic, and rapid response unit had been sent to the scene.
More to come.