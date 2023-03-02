Houses briefly evacuated as fire burns in nearby factory in cyclone-ravaged Gisborne

Three fire trucks and at least five police cars are at the scene of a fire in Cochrane St in Gisborne.

Houses were temporarily evacuated on Thursday night after a commercial building caught fire in Gisborne.

The fire at Corson grain processing factory on Cochrane St was reported about 7pm on Thursday, police said.

By 8.45pm, everyone had returned home and the fire was under control, they said.

“We have no idea what happened,” a factory worker said.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff At least five police cars attended the fire.

Residents had gathered at the end of the street while they waited to hear when they could return home.

“We were watching our programme and suddenly saw the flames, so my partner called 111.

“It’s the last thing we need with the cyclone and the earthquakes,” one resident said.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Six fire engines and a fire investgiator attended the factory fire.

A police officer at the scene said that although they had initially thought it was a chemical fire, they had been able to confirm that it wasn’t.

There were no reports of injuries, the officer said

Six fire engines and a fire investigator were at the factory at 8.45pm.