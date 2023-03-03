The Antidote: Five happy things in the news today, March 3

Fishtopher as he appeared on the US adoption centre's website.

We live in unusual times. It all gets a bit much some days. So each weekday we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness and quirkiness out there too.

The return of Fishtopher

An old friend of the Antidote, Fishtopher is back. He was described in November as a "very sad and depressed" 5-year-old stray cat that found viral fame.

The seemingly grumpy US feline earned a hefty online following and went on to get adopted, but not before loyal fans dubbed him “silly cheek-man” and a “floofy stripey catboi.”

Now Fishtopher is helping other pets find their forever homes.

The same day Fishtopher was adopted, New Jersey-based Homeward Bound pet Adoption Center posted an update on its Facebook page saying seven other cats had been taken home to new families.

Fishopter’s human Laura continued this legacy, using Fishtopher's platform to post listings to other cats that are up for adoption, Insider reported. They include two feline brothers named Sammy and Patrick, and an orange domestic shorthair called Lenny.

It's important to share these pet posts, Laura said, because "there is only one Fishtopher and many other cats looking for homes".

Mums replace teddy for little girl whose family lost everything to Cyclone Gabrielle

A Facebook page for 'Kmart mums' has come to the rescue of a young girl who lost her favourite teddy in Cyclone Gabrielle.

Supplied/Stuff Sofia and new teddy ‘Daddy’ have been inseparable since she got him Tuesday afternoon. Mum, Luciana Barber, said she has already started dressing him up in her clothes.

The family who lived in the flood-ravaged Esk Valley sat in their roof cavity for close to six hours and were eventually rescued by local heroes.

In the aftermath, there was one thing little Sofia Barber was missing terribly, a teddy bear she called ‘Daddy’. ‘Daddy’ had been with Sofia for four years and was a Christmas gift from her grandfather.

A new teddy was found after Sofia’s mum put out a request in a Facebook group.

Kirsten Bangs and Lisa, who did not want to give her surname, instantly reached out to help.

Lisa had an identical teddy bear in her attic and tagged Bangs in the post, saying, “can we do that?”

Bangs said “yup”, Stuff’s Kiah Radcliffe reported.

Now more than ever, Bangs believed this was the time to help affected communities.

New moai statue found on Easter Island

Moai or are human figures carved by the Rapa Nui people on Easter Island in eastern Polynesia between the years 1250 and 1500.

Researchers have found a new moai statue in a dry lake on the Chilean island of Rapa Nui, joining the approximately 1000 other iconic monolithic sculptures on what is internationally known as Chile’s Easter Island.

The new statue is relatively small at 1.6 metres, as compared with some of the other broadly featured heads and torsos that reach as tall as 22 metres, AP reported.

The figures represent the ancestors of the Rapa Nui community, and their role is to protect community members, which is why they were placed looking inward from the sea, said Salvador Atan Hito, vice president of the Ma ́u Henua community that manages Rapa Nui’s archaeological treasures.

“This discovery is something historic for this new generation,” he added.

UK man, illiterate until 18, becomes youngest Black Cambridge professor

Jason Arday couldn't read or write until he was 18-years-old. Now he's reached the top of the academic world.

The sociologist, now 37, aims to inspire others from disadvantaged and under-represented backgrounds into higher education.

Jason Arday University of Cambridge's youngest-ever Black professor, Jason Arday, is seen in a graduation photo.

When the University of Cambridge professor was 3-years-old he was diagnosed with global development delay and autism spectrum disorder, and he did not learn to speak until he was 11.

His family were told it was likely he would need lifelong support, but he defied all expectations.

Furry Friday: Quiet times in a dog's life

It’s Friday and this week it’s all about the pooches.

Like humans, dogs need their quiet moments. What's on their minds? Nothing serious, that's for sure, Nick Barnett the editor of Stuff’s Furry Friday reckons.

Take a few minutes to look at photos of animals in their own quiet moments as submitted by you.

So scroll, enjoy, and share a quiet, unserious moment with a bunch of happy dogs, here.