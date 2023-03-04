Round the Bays: Everything you need to know about New Zealand's largest fun run

Round the Bays runs from 8.40am until 12.15pm, when roads will start to reopen. (File photo)

New Zealand’s largest fun run event is kicking off on Sunday with tens of thousands of people set to flock to central Auckland.

Southern Cross Round the Bays is an 8.4km course that starts at Quay Street by Spark Arena, tracks along the Waitematā Harbour’s coastline and finishes at St Heliers.

It runs from 8.40am until 12.15pm, when roads will start to reopen.

Whether you’ll be cheering from the sidelines or getting ready to lace up your shoes, here’s everything you need to know.

Are there still tickets?

If you want to take your place among the runners, it’s not too late to sign up. Adult tickets are still available for $50 while children’s tickets come at $30.

If the whole whānau is competing, family passes start from $110.

SUPPLIED Aimee Rose Yates and Steph Jackson-Young train for Round the Bays 2023

I don’t have my running bib!

If you don’t have your bib and timing tag yet, you’ll need to collect it from Victory Convention Centre.

Last chance to pick up is Saturday, between 8.30am and 4.00pm, so make sure you have it before the race.

If you’ve lost it, you’ll need to pay another $10 to buy a replacement from the start line Bib Collection Info Tent on the day. You’ll need your e-Ticket ready to show staff.

Virtual runners don’t need a bib or timing tag as everything will be tracked on the Round the Bays app.

How do I get there?

There will be limited parking in Auckland central on Sunday, so planning ahead is key. A running bib will get you free travel on Auckland Transport buses from 5am until 5pm on Sunday.

From 6.45am to 8.30am, you can take a shuttle bus from The Parade (Vellenoweth Green) to the starting line.

There will be another shuttle to the start line running between 7am and 8.30am leaving from Melanesia Rd (Madills Farm).

Peter Meecham/Stuff Runners make their way along the waterfront during the Round the Bays fun run in 2022.

When does it begin?

The fun run starts at 8.40am on Quay St with kapa haka.

For the first time, participants will be split into three groups: runners, joggers and walkers.

The runners will kick off at 9.15am, followed by the joggers at 9.30am and the walkers at about 9.45am.

You’ll know which group to join by looking for a sign that’s the same colour as your running bib.

There’ll be a winner’s ceremony and trophy presentation at 10.30am, and all roads will be completely open again by 1.45pm.

What do I do once I’ve finished?

There are plenty of places to celebrate.

Rounds the Bays will have food vendors around the finish line and there are plenty of local pubs, cafés and restaurants.

Shuttles will also be running from Melanesia Rd to Britomart in Auckland central between 11.30am and 2.15pm.