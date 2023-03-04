Rivers bursting their banks, flash floods and more intense cyclones – how climate change is making floods more extreme.

Wisdom from the small South Island town of Waiau: It’s an elephantine task, but you just take it one bite at a time. Nikki Macdonald reports on how a small South Island community recovered from a disaster and what that may mean for those hit by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Paul Newberry-Johnson’s new Waiau house is a couple of months from completion. That might not seem that Herculean a milestone until you realise it’s replacing one destroyed in the Kaikōura earthquake. That’s the 7.8 magnitude shake that ripped a great gash in the earth and destroyed homes, twisted railway lines and collapsed cliffs not one, not two, but more than six years ago.

Seeing the sheer scale of damage in Hawke's Bay, Newberry-Johnson knows from experience that homes and livelihoods will not be magically reinstated.

“There is no quick fix. People will be displaced for years.”

The Waiau house Newberry-Johnson shared with his partner Frances O'Connell​ was one of 74 in the Hurunui District red-stickered, after one side collapsed. They lived in a caravan by the house, then rented for 10 months while they argued with insurers.

“It’s important that they realise that there will be lots of issues...It’s an elephantine task, but you just take it one bite at a time.”

They had to smash their home by hand, because insurance wouldn’t pay the demolition cost. Then came Covid, and a cancer scare.

“One day we just decided that we were going to make each other laugh each day. It really is just a positive mindset.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff Michelle Beri lost her home for the second time when the Waiau Lodge Hotel was damaged in the 2016 Kaikōura earthquake. (File photo)

It was hard for Michelle Beri to be positive as she combed the wreckage of her life for a second time. She lost her home and business, the Waiau Lodge Hotel, only a few years after losing her house to the Christchurch earthquakes.

“That was pretty heartbreaking.”

Then they realised they were under-insured by about a third.

She went from van to motorhome to donated portacom and is now sleeping in a shed. For the first three months she existed on meagre savings and a government grant. She and her business partner are still playing financial catchup.

But community help meant they managed to build and open a new tavern within six months. She consoled herself with the knowledge there’s always someone worse off.

“You always get through...We’re not here because we have to be, we’re here because we love it. So seeing people happy when they leave is what makes my day.”

Newberry-Johnson reckons the community has also come back stronger. The school roll is inching back up, after falling from 55 to 34 in the post-quake exodus. They fundraised $300,000 to build back the beloved community pool.

“Scars do heal. Cracks in the ground from the earthquake slowly grow over, and this will be the same. But it will be a long process.”

Kate Pedley/University of Canterbury The Kaikōura earthquake created the Wall of Waiau and a new lake. Farm owner Rebekah Kelly now runs farm tours telling the story of the family, the farm and its scars – one positive thing to come out of their quake stress.

And if the scars don’t grow over, they might become a tourist attraction, like Woodchester Station’s dramatic slumped hillside, known as the Wall of Waiau.

Farmer Rebekah Kelly also brings a sobering reality check to anyone expecting a speedy post-disaster transformation.

When the quake struck, her children were aged 5 to 12. The eldest has just left home, and they still haven’t fixed the house (it’s a bit skew and a bit leaky but still liveable).

While the Kellys received an initial insurance payout within six months, the main chunk took four years to settle. Six years on, they’ve only just finished sorting water and fencing infrastructure.

That might seem dispiriting to those about to embark on the process, but it’s important to understand you can’t just throw everything at it and expect it to be over in a few months, Kelly says.

“The projects were huge, the battles with the insurance companies were huge. Everything was massive. But try and take time to step back and think, what do I want my life to look like? Because you’re going to be dealing with this for years to come.”

What got them through was sheer bloody-mindedness, BBQs and bevvies with others to talk it out, and asking for help. When she and husband David realised they were arguing every day about insurance, they hired an insurance lawyer.

“Even though it’s overwhelming, even though you’re not sure you even want to live in this place any more, you will be able to get through this...It’s another experience of life, and it doesn’t need to wreck your life. It’s part of your life, and it will kind of define your life. You'll be that boring grandad who tells the stories of that thing, because it shapes who you are.

”You’ll come through this a bigger person. Different. But good different.”