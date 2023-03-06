How prepared are New Zealanders for the next disaster?

For years, we've been warned to get an emergency kit ready in case of disaster, but how many of us actually listened? We quizzed people in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch to find out.

A summer of severe storms that caused major flooding and landslides to many areas, including the largest city Auckland, was a reminder of New Zealand’s exposure to natural disasters.

For years we’ve all seen the messages to ‘be prepared’, including having enough supplies available for at least three days without access to any essential services.

But are you?

Stuff hit the streets of the three largest cities, asking people if they have an emergency kit at home. And if they do, what’s in it.

READ MORE:

* Cyclone Gabrielle: This is what you need in your three days of emergency supplies

* How to prepare yourself and your home for tropical Cyclone Gabrielle

* Marlborough marae first to open emergency response hub in Te Tauihu



Of 10 people Stuff spoke to in Auckland Central, four had at least some kind of emergency kit.

19-year-olds Saarthak Negi​ and Merikara Petyan​ both had a pack ready, but its contents were pretty pared back.

“It’s just basic stuff like band aids and stuff. Nothing too big,” Negi said.

“After the cyclone I definitely [thought about getting more emergency gear]. Before the cyclone I wasn’t that worried.”

Stuff A basic emergency kit has water, long-lasting food, toilet paper, buckets, gloves and a mask.

Lana Halaseh​, a 20-year-old visiting from California, said she had two kits: one in her car and one in her garage.

“There’s bandages. I’m not entirely sure [what’s in there]. I just bought it. I think there are some emergency blankets and stuff,” she said.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF/Stuff Saarthak Negi, left, and Merikara Petyan both have basic emergency kits at home, but not enough for a disaster.

Just one Aucklander put time into getting kitted out specifically for weather disasters.

Brian Brown​, 52, said he got a full emergency pack together after the cyclone warning.

“My wife put it together… There’s water, some batteries, and a transistor radio. I know there are some other bits and pieces, but I have to admit to leaving it to her,” he said.

Half of the 10 people spoken to on the streets of Christchurch had some emergency supplies at home.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Meryl Baatjes from Christchurch always makes sure to have enough food in the house.

Meryl Baatjes keeps a lot of spare food in the house, including large containers of lentils and beans.

Her family buys 20kg of rice and 10kg of maize at a time.

“It can keep a long time, as long as you keep it dry.”

“When you've grown up hungry, you know you can’t waste food. You don’t know where it’s going to come from tomorrow.”

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Auckland resident Brian Brown, 52, had a full emergency kit at the ready but was a little foggy on its contents.

In Wellington, Miramar resident Dougal Austin had an emergency kit which included canned food, a radio with batteries, matches, water bottles and a BBQ.

“It’s been a while since I’ve looked at it,” he said and with the recent weather event, he planned to re-check the expiry dates so everything was prepared.

Roseneath’s Bridget Porter said it was something she had been meaning to do. She had medical supplies and canned food at home, but they were all in separate places.

The latest weather events was an incentive to put a kit together.

Lower Hutt resident Margie Samujh said she had an emergency kit with tinned food, crackers, water, a portable gas stove, torch, can opener and batteries in a box container in the laundry.”Just in case something happens.”

So what should be in my kit?

Nema’s basic requirements for a household emergency kit are:

at least 9 litres of water for each person,

long-lasting food that doesn’t need cooking, including food for babies and pets,

toilet paper and large plastic buckets for an emergency toilet, and

work gloves and a properly-fitted P2 or N95 mask.

Nema also advises small grab bags with essential supplies are available for everyone in a household. Each bag should have: