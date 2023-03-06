Sir Graham Henry and the Waiheke walkers raising money for Ukraine

A Waiheke septuagenarians walking group, including some of NZ rugby's most famous leadership, is raising money to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

The group of eight men is a weekly Sunday walking group on the island. But they’ve put their heads together to raise $50,000 for a truck and a trailer-load of medical supplies.

The “late middle-aged” group includes Sir Graham Henry, former New Zealand Rugby boss Brent Impey and media executive Paul Dykzeul.

As of writing, over $50,000 has been raised, with over a month to go in the fundraiser.

The money is set to go to Tenby Powell’s Kiwi Aid and Refugee Evacuation (KARE) organisation.

The United Nations believes about 8000 civilians have been killed by the Russian Army.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Sir Graham Henry was the All Blacks coach for New Zealand’s successful 2011 RWC campaign.

While over three million Ukrainians have fled the country, many more have lost their homes to the shifting front line.

“It’s horrendous to hear what is going on [in Ukraine],” 76-year-old Henry said.

The Givealittle fundraiser has been running since January 24, but discussions about Ukraine have been going on for months inside the group – which also meets on a Thursday for Pilates, Henry said.

They had looked at sponsoring a Ukrainian family or an individual fleeing the conflict, but found there was “too much red tape”.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Former NZR chairman Brent Impey is one of the Waiheke walkers raising money for Ukraine.

“We just thought it [the war] was horrendous. Just imagine young people in Ukraine and how this will affect their mental health going forward.

“Rather than talk about it, we thought we would do something positive,” he said.

Henry wouldn’t confirm how much he had personally donated, but said the group had underwritten an initial $50,000.

If more money is raised than $50,000, that would continue to be given to KARE for further supplies, Henry said.

Paul Dykzeul/Supplied Paul Dykzeul, former Australasian chief executive for the Bauer Media Group, said it was horrendous what Russia was doing in Ukraine.

Paul Dykzeul, the former boss of Bauer Media in New Zealand and Australia, said the group usually solved all the world’s problems on a walk, but now the retirees thought they would try and do something together.

The walkers had met Powell on Waiheke and heard about his group. Dykzeul said supporting Powell was the most practical option.

“We don’t want to get involved with soldiers and the military and all that,” he said.

Dykzeul wouldn’t confirm how much money he had contributed either, but said they had all put in a “relatively small amount” at the beginning.

Former Tauranga mayor Tenby Powell has volunteered in Ukraine, helping to deliver medical aid, nappies, food, sanitary products and assisting with evacuations.

Those who want to support the fundraiser can do so through a Givealittle, but the group is also set to do a charity walk and an auction.

Donating to the campaign would get the “honour and glory and satisfaction of supporting the people of Ukraine,” Henry said.