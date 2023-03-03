Manhunt underway after driver fatally assaulted following car crash in Auckland

Cordons are in place following a fatal assault at the intersection of Tramway Rd and Beach Haven Rd.

A manhunt is underway after a driver was fatally assaulted following a car crash on Auckland’s North Shore.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Tramway Rd and Beach Haven Rd, following a crash involving two cars at around 7pm on Friday.

Initial information suggested the driver of one of the cars was subsequently assaulted by occupants of the second car, a police spokesperson said.

The driver suffered critical injuries and passed away at the scene, they said.

The occupants of the second car left immediately following the assault and police are urgently to locate them.

The car is believed to be a black BMW sedan with registration CTC411 and should not be approached, police said.

Gareth Todd/Supplied Police cordons were set up in Beach Haven after the incident, as one person received CPR

Several roads are closed and drivers are being asked to follow the directions of emergency services staff at the scene.

Beach Haven resident Gareth Todd, who arrived just minutes after the incident, said he could see police giving someone CPR on the ground.

There were heaps of cops, he said, and roads blocked off along the street.

A local resident was passing by the intersection just after 7pm and saw at least 10 police officers at the scene and helicopters circling above.

“They had a police tent up, and were wheeling a body through on a stretcher.

"It looked like they were removing the body from the scene and starting their investigation,” he said.

A local of 12 years, Todd said apart from the odd car chase, this was the most serious incident he had seen.

“It’s a nice place with lots of families and a great spirit.”