Two youths arrested, charged with murder in relation to fatal Auckland assault

Emergency services were called to the scene in Beach Haven, on Auckland's North Shore, around 7pm on Friday.

Two youths have been arrested and charged in relation to a fatal incident in Beach Haven, on Auckland’s North Shore, on Friday night.

In a statement Detective Inspector Callum McNeill said two boys, aged 17 and 14, had been charged with murder.

“It involved an altercation between the occupants of two vehicles, during which one of the drivers was assaulted and suffered fatal injuries,” McNeill said.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Tramway Rd and Beach Haven Rd, following the crash involving two cars at around 7pm on Friday.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff The BMW was being taken away by police on Saturday.

The driver suffered critical injuries and died at the scene, a police spokesperson earlier said.

The two boys were arrested early Saturday morning. They had been remanded into custody and were due to appear in the North Shore Youth Court on Monday.

A black BMW sedan wanted in relation to the incident was located by police in Glenfield on Saturday, McNeill said.

Earlier on Saturday, Stuff captured images of the black sedan abandoned in the North Shore suburb of Glenfield.

The vehicle was towed from its Roberts Rd location resting place at 3pm after neighbours said they first saw police arrive at about 7am.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Police were searching for the vehicle, believed to have been involved in a crash, and fatal assault.

Neighbours spoken to by Stuff earlier were dumbfounded saying that police hadn’t questioned them or informed them of why officers were guarding a black BMW car.

They recognised the car and said they heard no strange sounds or noticed anything on Friday night.

A Beach Haven resident, who Stuff has chosen not to name, lives near where the man died and was quickly on the scene.

“Nothing in life really prepares you for something like this,” the resident said.

He said he and others tried to save the victim, but they weren’t able to.

Police said they were not looking for anyone else in relation to the investigation, but asked for anyone who witnessed the assault to come forward.

Anyone with CCTV cameras or dash cameras were asked to review their footage and contact police, if they captured a black BMW, registration number CTC411, on or near Tramway Road and Rangatira Road in Beach Haven, and Roberts Road in Glenfield between 6pm and 9pm Friday evening.