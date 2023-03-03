Bus driver dies after two-vehicle crash in Lower Hutt

A bus driver has died after a crash with a car in Lower Hutt on Friday.

A bus driver has died after a crash with a car on Molesworth St in Lower Hutt’s Taitā suburb.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 4.47pm on Friday.

The bus driver died in hospital.

The driver of the car had no reported injuries, police said.

Police are seeking witnesses of the crash, asking for anyone who saw it happen – including passengers on the bus – to make contact.

People who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident are advised to call Police on 105 and quote event number P053840438.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers via 0800 555 111.