Tokoroa gets a taste of top-level mountain biking with the Tenili Volcanic Epic

One stage of the four-day Tenili Volcanic Epic will be held at Tokoroa’s Cougar Mountain Bike Park.

Hundreds of mountain bikers will be heading for top central North Island trails for the Tenili Volcanic Epic at the end of the month.

More than 200km of trail in and around Rotorua, Tokoroa and Taupō will see 520 riders from seven different countries test their skills in the North Island’s spectacular geothermal regions over four days of racing from Thursday, March 23 to Sunday, March 26.

While Rotorua and Taupō are no strangers to top-level mountain biking, it’s the first time an event of this scale will visit the South Waikato with the Tokoroa stage set down for Saturday, March 25.

Nduro Events’ marketing and sponsorship manager Mike Cockin said the four-day race was set in unique forest trails, some only accessible in the Tineli Volcanic Epic, with competitors riding between 40 and 60km each day.

Cockin said the South Waikato offered unique trails, and the team loved the idea of showcasing what Tokoroa had to offer.

“This event is about showcasing the region with different rides across different routes through unique places,” he said.

The four-stage race starts in Rotorua before heading to Taupō, then Tokoroa, and finishes back in Rotorua.

Competitors can ride the race solo or in pairs, and can choose between two days of racing or the full four.

After the race, competitors, whānau and spectators can enjoy each region and everything it has to offer from local food, music and beverages.

“Our idea is to leave a good impression for riders and supporters to showcase the region’s attractions, local hospitality, and food,” Cockin said.

Supplied The Tenili Volcanic Epic takes in some of the central North Island’s top mountain biking trails.

“It’s been exciting working alongside the South Waikato District Council and helping bring people to the region, working hand in hand with them.

“Harnessing the power of mountain biking is a great way to bring outsiders into the South Waikato in a sustainable way through incredible trails.”

Cockin said the event, in its very first year, had already sold out and plans were in the pipeline to hold it annually.

“The South Waikato District Council has been really encouraging, and we want to help them celebrate their region and bring people here.

“We’re hoping the event can help lower barriers for locals who are keen to get into mountain biking, it’s a platform to engage people in the region.”

Supplied Competitors are being encouraged to make the most of the region’s hospitality offerings.

South Waikato mayor Gary Petley said the district was looking forward to hosting stage three of the Volcanic Epic at Cougar Mountain Bike Park.

He said the South Waikato recently hosted the New Zealand Elite Road National Championships and it was exciting to have another cycling event in the district.

“Council invests significantly in supporting cycling, and it is great event organisers recognise the potential and utilise the facilities.

“We encourage our community to come along and cheer the riders on as they take on the trails of Cougar Park,” Petley said.

For event details, visit www.volcanicepic.co.nz.