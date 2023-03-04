'They've lost everything': Ni-Vanuatu Kiwis' concern amid cyclone Kevin

A resident in the capital Port Vila captured Judy's wrath as the category 3 storm hits Vanuatu. Video: Supplied/Laura Thulesen.

Ni-Vanuatu communities in New Zealand are worried about friends and family back home as tropical cyclone Kevin lashed the island nation on Saturday morning.

It’s the second category four cyclone to hit Vanuatu in less than a week after cyclone Judy crashed onto its shores on Wednesday and a magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck northern Vanuatu on Friday.

Moteuka local Valorie Patrick​, 39, said her family in Port Vila has lost two houses to cyclone Kevin.

“The homes were swept down. The corrugated iron roof was ripped off. Everything is wet. A lot of things are destroyed,” she said.

Valorie Patrick/Supplied Valorie Patrick, pictured, lives with her family in Motueka at the tip of the South Island.

Patrick’s mother and sisters are sheltering in a third home, their only house which did not lose its roof.

“They’re all fine and well, but they lost a lot,” she said.

On Friday, a state of emergency was been declared for areas of Vanuatu impacted most by cyclone Judy on Wednesday, which flattened properties before Kevin settled in.

Zoom Earth Cyclone Kevin is the second category four cyclone to hit Vanuatu in less than a week, after cyclone Judy crashed onto its shores on Wednesday.

The Vanuatu Meteorology Service upgraded tropical cyclone Kevin to a category 4 on Friday night before its power went out.

The cyclone’s winds are estimated at 165km/h, gusting up to 230km/h.

Patrick said her family is resilient, but a string of natural disasters is a lot for anyone to cope with.

“We didn’t expect the second [cyclone] to be that strong. It came and destroyed everything. We’re in a state where we’re not taking anything in yet.

“I’m worried about my sibling and how they’ll get through. Me and my brother here are planning on getting some money together to help build back the house,” she said.

Valorie Patrick/Supplied Valorie Patrick's family home in Vanuatu has been damaged and lost its roof in cyclone Kevin.

Ni-Vanuatu community advocate Leina Isno​ said watching two cyclones hit Vanuatu back-to-back has been “surreal”.

“Seeing cyclone after cyclone come through has been really hard to stomach. It feels like we are suffocating because the intensity and frequency of these natural disasters have increased so much,” she said.

Isno has started a GiveaLittle fundraising page for a nursing clinic in Vanuatu’s Malekula​, where nursing staff have been hit by the cyclone.

“It feels like the world is often not paying attention. We need investment, especially in women who are the front line to the harsh realities of climate change,” she said.

Kayla Joachime/Supplied Tropical Cyclone Judy has caused widespread damage across Vanuatu's northern islands including the capital Port Vila.

Vanuatu Red has been providing immediate assistance to over 300 people currently sheltered in evacuation centres with items such as blankets, hygiene kits for washing and cleaning and solar lanterns.

Dickinson Tevi, a Vanuatu Red Cross spokesperson, said Tanna island in the province of Tafea is one of the worst affected.

Vanuatu Red Cross hasn’t been able to contact its Tanna branch since Wednesday.

“The impact of both these cyclones will be felt for a long time as people slowly start to pick up the pieces and rebuild their lives. The response and recovery efforts will be huge,” he said.