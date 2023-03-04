Stars align for Whakatāne Lotto player, now $1 million richer

Zoe Black has audio processing disorder, but was not able to get funded hearing aids. Her family was "very lucky" to win Lotto and self-fund the devices.

The stars have aligned for one lucky Lotto player from Whakatāne who has won $1 million in Lotto First Division.

The Saturday live draw winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Whakatāne.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday, where the jackpot would be $8 million.

Meanwhile, three lucky Strike players from Tokoroa, Wellington, and Christchurch would also be celebrating after winning $66,667 with Strike Four.

The winning Strike tickets were sold at Flickers in Tokoroa, Gorgeous Goose Cakes & Lotto in Wellington, and Countdown Moorhouse in Christchurch.

Five people won Second Division and would each get $51,419.

The tickets were sold in Manukau Pak ‘n Save in Auckland, on myLotto to someone in Tauranga, Auckland and Hamilton, and at Pak ‘n Save in Petone.

Supplied A person from Whakatāne has won $1 million in Lotto First Division on Saturday.

It’s been a good few weeks for Lotto players across the motu.

A Hamilton couple were in “total shock” after winning $10.5 million in the draw on February 22.

The couple bought their ticket on MyLotto and only collected their Powerball winnings a week after the lucky numbers were released.

And at the start of February an Aucklander won $8.5 million thanks to Powerball.