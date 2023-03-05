Man dies in hospital after motorcycle crashes into tree in Hamilton

07:16, Mar 05 2023
Stuff
A man has died in hospital following a motorcycle crash in Hamilton on Saturday night.

A police spokesperson said emergency services responded after receiving a report of a motorcycle hitting a tree around 7.20PM on Maeroa Road.

The rider was taken to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition.

“Sadly he passed away in the early hours of this morning,” the spokesperson said.

They said an investigation into the circumstances of the crash was underway.

 