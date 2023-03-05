In pictures: Southern Cross Round the Bays 2023

11:00, Mar 05 2023
Round the Bays runs from 8.40am until 12.15pm, when roads will start to reopen.
Lawrence Smith/Stuff
Round the Bays runs from 8.40am until 12.15pm, when roads will start to reopen.

Southern Cross Round the Bays – Aotearoa’s largest fun run – is back in person after being cancelled in 2021, and going virtual in 2022, because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thousands of runners, joggers, and walkers have made their way to central Tāmaki Makaurau, where the event started just after 9am on Sunday morning.

Here are the best photos from the event so far:

Participants gathered on Quay Street by Spark Arena before the event kicked off.
Participants gathered on Quay Street by Spark Arena before the event kicked off.
There are more than 1000 teams entered this years run – the biggest has around 900 people.
There are more than 1000 teams entered this years run – the biggest has around 900 people.
Clear skies overhead in Tāmaki Makaurau for today’s run.
Clear skies overhead in Tāmaki Makaurau for today’s run.
Many chose to compete in costume – here we have a squirrel
Many chose to compete in costume – here we have a squirrel
Runners leave from 9:15am, joggers at 9:30am and walkers at 9:45am.
Runners leave from 9:15am, joggers at 9:30am and walkers at 9:45am.
Southern Cross Round the Bays is an 8.4km course that starts at Quay Street by Spark Arena.
Southern Cross Round the Bays is an 8.4km course that starts at Quay Street by Spark Arena.
Tens of thousands are participating in the event.
Tens of thousands are participating in the event.
 