In pictures: Southern Cross Round the Bays 2023

Round the Bays runs from 8.40am until 12.15pm, when roads will start to reopen.

Southern Cross Round the Bays – Aotearoa’s largest fun run – is back in person after being cancelled in 2021, and going virtual in 2022, because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thousands of runners, joggers, and walkers have made their way to central Tāmaki Makaurau, where the event started just after 9am on Sunday morning.

Here are the best photos from the event so far:

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Participants gathered on Quay Street by Spark Arena before the event kicked off.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff There are more than 1000 teams entered this years run – the biggest has around 900 people.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Clear skies overhead in Tāmaki Makaurau for today’s run.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Many chose to compete in costume – here we have a squirrel

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Runners leave from 9:15am, joggers at 9:30am and walkers at 9:45am.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Southern Cross Round the Bays is an 8.4km course that starts at Quay Street by Spark Arena.