Round the Bays: First man to cross finish line sets new record

The Southern Cross Round the Bays kicked off on Sunday for the first time in two years in downtown Auckland.

More than 20,000 people turned out for the annual Southern Cross Round the Bays, in Tāmaki Makaurau Sunday morning.

Round the Bays event and sponsorship director Henry McLernon said the energy on the course was “electric”.

“It was fantastic to see Southern Cross Round the Bays back in-person for our 51st year.

“It’s a highly anticipated event, so we were thrilled to be able to watch thousands of people pounding the pavement and getting out and being active,” he said.

Amid warm temperatures, people from all “runs” of life competed, many in the name of charity. But, it is a race after all, and there was a winner.

This year, Jacob Priddey​, was the first man to cross the finish line – setting a new course record of 24 minutes and 48 seconds.

It was Priddey’s first time competing in Round the Bays. The three first men to finish were all faster than the 2015 record of 25:09.

In 2020, the last time the race was in-person, Fabes Downs​ won the event in a time of 26 minutes, and 44 seconds.

Clara Lachurie​ was the first wāhine to cross the line, in a time of 30 minutes and 36 seconds.

Lee Warn, adorned in a squirrel suit, completed the 8.4km course in 31 minutes and 6 seconds, making him the first wheelchair competitor home. He beat his 2020 time by more than five minutes.

Several hundred more people are expected to take part in Southern Cross Round the Bays Virtual over the next week.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The runners kicked off at 9.15am, followed by the joggers at 9.30am and the walkers at about 9.45am.

Southern Cross Healthcare chief executive Chris White said they were enormously proud to support an event that encourages thousands of people to get together, be active, and have fun.

Participants raised more than $223,000 for charity. Stuff Events also donated $50,000 to this year's official charity Melanoma New Zealand, and $10,000 from the Round the Bays Youth Sports Fund to the Warriors Community Foundation.

“It’s immensely rewarding for us to be able to hold this for our loyal fans, it’s a tradition passed down through generations.

“And that’s an enviable charity donation that all those who took part should be proud of,” McLernon said.