Live Q&A: Everything you need to ask about 2023 Census

12:02, Mar 06 2023
Breakfast
Stats NZ deputy chief statistician Simon Mason told Breakfast the Census will go ahead as planned, with options being considered for those still recovering from Cyclone Gabrielle.

Richard Stokes from Stats NZ is joining us today for a live chat about this year's census.

The Data and Statistics Act 2022 requires everyone in the country to participate in the census.
Stuff
