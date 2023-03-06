'We can’t forget the hundreds still cut off': Cyclone Gabrielle 20 days on

Volunteer firefighters in Te Karaka, Gisborne, had to move their small town to higher ground during Cyclone Gabrielle, despite communication across the region going down

Walking the streets of the Tairāwhiti Gisborne, it’s easy to forget what happened here just three weeks ago. Businesses are back up and running, schools are in full swing and the sun is shining.

But when Cyclone Gabrielle tore through Aotearoa, it left 11 dead and 10s of thousands displaced.

An inability to communicate with the outside world, a lack of power, a water crisis and wrecked roads meant Gisborne soon became known as a disaster zone to the rest of the motu.

“Although some of us are moving forward, it’s important that we remember those the Civil Defence and welfare support networks are still working tirelessly to access,” Gisborne mayor Rehette Stoltz said.

READ MORE:

* Cyclone Gabrielle: What life is like in a disaster zone

* Cyclone Gabrielle: How does a town become cut off?

* Cyclone Gabrielle: Death in Gisborne, phone line cut in deep gorge



“We can’t forget the hundreds still cut off.

“It’s great that we can slowly move forward, but we need to be mindful that there are still people in active cyclone mode.”

On Saturday night, Stoltz was called out to help a woman who had been “totally isolated” since the cyclone hit.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff “It’s business as usual, but also interrupted business,” Mayor Stoltz says to describe life in Tairāwhiti Gisborne almost three weeks on from Cyclone Gabrielle.

“There’s a real sense that we’re only just beginning a massive recovery that will take years.”

Any bit of sunshine is a blessing for the region, with many residents having to wait for their homes to dry out before the council can clear them for use.

This weekend was the first time the Gisborne District Council and Civil Defence had been stood down since the cyclone, she said. All teams remain on call 24/7.

“Please do not suffer in silence. If you were affected and we have missed you during this response, please let us know.”

Meanwhile, 90km north of Gisborne, Tokomaru Bay is still “completely cut off”.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff The road heading east from Tolaga Bay remains closed due to damaged caused by Cyclone Gabrielle, making Tokomaru Bay inaccessible via road.

Speaking from Tokomaru Bay, MP for the East Coast Kiri Allan said the damage was “extensive”.

“There’s a huge task ahead of us all,” Allan said in a social media post.

“I want to thank every single person who has given their all to look after the kids, the nannies and koros, got food out the door, are fixing the roads, the lines, and kept this isolated East Coast town surviving.”

On Thursday evening, Tokomaru Bay residents were again evacuated after Mangahauini Gorge was blocked by a major slip, damming the river and forming a temporary lake.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Silt and slash are still majors issues for Wairoa, with parts of the beach front closed after Cyclone Gabrielle tore through the East Coast.

The newly formed lake is estimated to hold about 400,000 cubic metres of water, silt and trees.

Having spent the last two weeks in Tairāwhiti, Allan is expected to take a number of recommendations of how to best support the region to Cabinet on Monday.

On Sunday, Tairāwhiti Gisborne remained in a local state of emergency. The water crisis is ongoing.