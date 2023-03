Mana Island (closest to camera), near where the diver was located. (File photo)

A person has died while diving near Mana Island off Porirua’s coastline.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 3.05pm on Sunday after a diver failed to surface, police said.

The person was unable to be revived.

Police were working to support the diver’s family.

The death would be referred to the coroner.