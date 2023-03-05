Diver dies off Mana Island near Wellington, rāhui in place

Mana Island (closest to camera), near where the diver was located. (File photo)

A person has died while diving near Mana Island off Porirua’s coastline.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 3.05pm on Sunday after a diver failed to surface, police said.

The person was unable to be revived.

Police were working to support the diver’s family.

A seven-day rāhui was put in place from Plimmerton to Mana Island.

“On behalf of iwi, police ask members of the public to respect the rāhui, which prohibits the collection of fish and shellfish during this period,” a spokesperson said.

The death would be referred to the coroner.