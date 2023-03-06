Building catches fire after failed ramraid attempt in south Auckland
Emergency services have doused a building fire in south Auckland after a failed ramraid overnight.
The emergency services were called at about 1.30am on Monday at Bairds Rd in Ōtara after a suspected ramraid on a commercial property.
A Fire and Emergency representative said the blaze engulfed the building after a blue Hyundai car was stuck at the building’s entrance after an alleged attempt to break into the property.
“Fire and Emergency crews have brought the fire under control.”
Police and fire services spokespeople said investigations were ongoing.