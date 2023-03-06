Building catches fire after failed ramraid attempt in south Auckland

Fire broke out at a building in Ōtara early on Monday after a car was used to break into the commercial property. (File photo)

Emergency services have doused a building fire in south Auckland after a failed ramraid overnight.

The emergency services were called at about 1.30am on Monday at Bairds Rd in Ōtara after a suspected ramraid on a commercial property.

A Fire and Emergency representative said the blaze engulfed the building after a blue Hyundai car was stuck at the building’s entrance after an alleged attempt to break into the property.

“Fire and Emergency crews have brought the fire under control.”

READ MORE:

* Ram raider was 'on fire when he shot across in front of the cameras'

* Prosper Small Business Resilience Survey shows the extent of Covid-19's impact

* Body found after house fire at McLeans Island, Christchurch



Police and fire services spokespeople said investigations were ongoing.