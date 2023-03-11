Chasing the conspiracy: The long history of racism and extremism in New Zealand.

Are we the baddies? One of the most bizarre moments in a new history of racism in New Zealand comes in the late 1960s when the New Zealand National Socialist Party was in conflict with the National Socialist Party of New Zealand.

New Zealand was not big enough for two Nazi parties. One accused the other of being extremist and disruptive. One accused the other of being soft on Māori.

Of the two Nazi parties, the one led by Colin King-Ansell​ was the more successful, although even his form of success was very marginal. He won just 35 votes as a candidate for the Eden electorate in Auckland in 1972, falling to 19 votes in 1975.

Ideological feuds between tiny, fringe parties have an air of comedy about them. The inevitable comparison is with Monty Python’s People’s Front of Judea​. The anecdote, told in Histories of Hate​, shows how the story of the extreme right in this country is sometimes farcical, often confusing and largely unknown to most of us.

Edited by historians and academics Matthew Cunningham​, Marinus La Rooij​ and Paul Spoonley​ and with contributions from other specialists, including gangs expert Jarrod Gilbert​, the book appears between two relevant anniversaries.

March 2 was the first anniversary of the end of the Wellington occupation. March 15 is the fourth anniversary of the Christchurch mosque attacks.

“Marinus, Paul and I, plus many of our contributors, share something in that we all have an interest in a research topic we wish wasn’t so relevant,” Cunningham says.

Cunningham writes about the conservative populism of the Protestant Political League and the New Zealand Legion, who were active in the 1920s and 30s.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff An anti-mandate protester in the early days of the Wellington occupation.

La Rooij writes about the infamous Lionel Terry, who murdered Joe Kum Yung​ in Wellington in 1905, and about anti-Semitism in the 1930s.

Spoonley, who could be called the granddad of white supremacist studies in New Zealand, having written The Politics of Nostalgia way back in the 1980s, collaborates with Paul Morris​ of Victoria University on a chapter about the alt-right that emerged after about 2010.

The editors share a history of not always being taken seriously. When Spoonley was working on The Politics of Nostalgia, many people thought there was no racist tradition to write about. It was the same story when La Rooij did his thesis about anti-Semitism in the 90s, Cunningham says.

But did they have a point? As the Nazi example shows, the far right have indeed been marginal, in electoral terms at least. That was true in 2020 and in 1975.

Staff Photographer National Socialist leader Colin King-Ansell in 1972, when he won just 35 votes in the general election.

“We don’t have a politically successful radical right group in New Zealand,” Cunningham agrees. “The space that might be occupied by such a group is largely taken up by other parties, who might dog whistle it or might practise a light version of it, but aren’t what I would consider a New Zealand equivalent of Donald Trump, for example.”

Yet there have been other ways in which forms of extremism have appeared in the mainstream. There was the influence of anti-Semitism on the early version of Social Credit, which apparently shocked visiting Social Creditors from the UK. There was the Auckland branch of the RSA’s call to remove “enemy aliens” from New Zealand after World War II – most of those “enemy aliens” were Jewish refugees from Germany and Austria.

And then there was the fairly mainstream view that South Africa and Rhodesia were model societies for New Zealanders, a view that lasted until well into the 1970s. In many ways, this was the most successful expression of racist politics in New Zealand.

National Party MP Robert Fenton​, who claimed that black South Africans were vandals in their attitudes to sports and culture, formed a group called War Against Recreational Disruption (WARD) as an explicit opponent to the likes of Halt All Racist Tours (HART).

supplied Central to the notion of a Jewish super-conspiracy was the belief that it controlled the government and coordinated the output of thousands of mainstream media outlets across the globe. The illustration is from New Zealand Plain Talk, 18 August 1933, p. 7. S-L-1723-1, Alexander Turnbull Library, Wellington.

Fenton was even supported by Prime Minister Robert Muldoon, who called him “a highly principled New Zealander and one of the few who has been prepared to tackle the extremists who have done so much damage to this country”.

The leader of Christchurch’s Southern African Friends Association​ was more explicit when he said Adolf Hitler was “one of the greatest German leaders ever – with the exception of the gas oven where he went too far”.

The book also shows how our radical right has always been well-connected internationally. The spread of misinformation and disinformation is not new; it has merely been made easier and faster by the internet.

The Protestant Political Association was convinced of an international Catholic conspiracy led by the Pope to destroy the British Empire. Even the birth of the Labour Party was connected to the plot.

supplied From the cover of the New Zealand Home Pictorial in 1931, this image illustrates the exaggerated fear that communism will overtake the country unless the population is vigilant. New Zealand Home Pictorial, 12 August 1931. S-L-1724-cover, Alexander Turnbull Library, Wellington.

Cunningham discovered that the association had an enormous collection of material from similar groups all over the world, preserved by the Auckland University library. It is a good illustration of how ideas are transmitted and adapted for a local context.

Sometimes the imported ideas are then exported. The March 15 shooter’s manifesto has inspired copycats and foreign-language reprints, and then there are the strange cases of Arthur Nelson Field​ and Arthur Desmond​.

The son of a Nelson mayor, Field was a journalist for the Dominion newspaper whose interest in economics during the Depression turned into a belief in a Jewish global conspiracy. He went on to influence Eric Butler​, founder of the anti-Semitic Australian League of Rights​, which in turn inspired branches in Canada, Britain and New Zealand.

The case of Arthur Desmond is stranger still. Originally a socialist and a poet, Desmond ended up writing an inflammatory far-right tract, titled Might is Right, under the pen name Ragnar Redbeard​, at the end of the 19th century.

It has found a new audience among white supremacists and incels in the US. Before teenage gunman Santino Legan​ killed three people and wounded 17 others in a mass shooting in California just four months after the Christchurch mosque attacks, he urged his Instagram followers to read Might is Right.

Supplied Writer Matthew Cunningham, co-editor of Histories of Hate.

Were we exceptional?

A long list of “others” have had to suffer from racism and prejudice in New Zealand, from Māori to Chinese to Russians to Communists to Catholics to Irish to Jews to Pasifika to Muslims to homosexuals, who appear in the chapter on the emergence of the religious right over the past 50 years.

One lighthearted point Cunningham makes is that someone who has fallen down the rabbit hole could be given the book to see how many “others” people have believed in or feared, and how all those conspiracies came to nothing.

“Either New Zealand is very good at not being taken over by these evil nefarious conspiracists or maybe there was no conspiracy at all,” he says.

Warnings from history are useful. Another is that extremism flares up in times of social and economic stress. Beliefs in Jewish control of global banking circulated in the early 1930s but declined by the middle of the decade.

Look out for repeated patterns. Cunningham has been noticing that current anti-trans activism is almost an exact duplicate of anti-gay campaigns in the 1980s, right down to claims about the alleged threat to children. The things that were said about Zionism and the United Nations in the 1950s and 60s are uncannily similar to anti-UN conspiracies now.

There are anomalies too. Racists weren’t always right-wing and the strongest anti-Chinese racism in the late 19th century came from the left, which the editors see as a parallel to the “white working class” racism that confused so many in the Trump and Brexit era.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Professor Paul Spoonley has spent four decades studying extremism in New Zealand.

Lionel Terry’s anti-Chinese racism had similarities with the “great replacement” ideology of the March 15 shooter, as well as some key differences.

The book is not a straightforward history. It is fractured or kaleidoscopic. The backstories of New Zealand radicalism in the 20th century do not really explain March 15, 2019, or the Parliamentary occupation in 2022.

The jury is still out on whether the March 15 attacks – like former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern​ and many media outlets, the editors do not name the gunman – are even strictly a New Zealand event. Was Christchurch just a convenient location for a foreign terrorist to commit acts inspired by imported, internet-based ideology?

The editors say in their introduction that “while the attention paid to the terrorist and his background have been valuable, it sheds little light on New Zealand’s diverse history of radical right extremism and intolerance”. They say the terrorist was “largely disconnected from the New Zealand radical right, although he was influenced by the same international ideas and actors”.

Yet Spoonley’s personal view seems to differ a little.

He says he is “deeply sceptical” of the explanation that the gunman had nothing to do with New Zealand, as well as “that ongoing exceptionalism”.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff The National Memorial Service in Christchurch following the March 15 attacks.

When he says “exceptionalism” he means a naive view that nothing really terrible ever happened here. It was a view he encountered in the 1980s and 90s. Even white supremacist skinheads were seen as a criminal gang rather than an expression of ideology.

“I think 2019 changed that perception forever,” Spoonley says.

As for 2022, the alt-right played organisational roles but within a wider, diverse community. There were contradictions and tensions. As Cunningham wrote last year at The Spinoff, “genuine neo-Nazis were thin on the ground”.

He called it a broad church of intolerance that includes “religious bigotry, anti-government sentiment, anti-socialism and opposition to Māori Treaty rights and obligations”, but which cannot be dismissed simply as racism.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The Wellington occupation was a diverse mix of anti-Government causes with some influence from the extremist right.

The occupation did not land at one place on the political spectrum, but contained multitudes. What are the lasting effects a year later, now that Covid-19 is no longer a political issue?

Cunningham says we should look at La Rooij’s chapter on anti-Semitism. People were radicalised by anti-Semitism during the economic crisis and once the crisis passed most of them went back to normal life.

But a core group that was radicalised stayed that way for the rest of their lives.

“Perhaps we’re seeing the same thing now,” Cunningham says. “This is their life now. They will be chasing the conspiracy in every kind of event, whether it’s the Russian invasion of Ukraine or measures to combat climate change or environmental regulations on farming in New Zealand.”

Spoonley says he is seeing more anti-Semitism in New Zealand now than he has seen in the four decades since he began monitoring it. And as distrust and division grows, Spoonley worries that the Wellington occupiers have introduced a subversive, disrespectful element into our politics.

It goes like this, he says: “I don’t care who you are, I’m going to disrupt your political meeting. I am going to make you personally responsible and I am going to talk about charging you or even hanging you because of the role that you played and I don't trust you because you’re part of the political establishment.”

That spread beyond Wellington. One of the most shocking events was the heckling of Ardern at Tuahiwi School near Christchurch in 2022.

That could be the lasting message to take away from the occupation. It is not just the content, but the form and style of politics that has changed.

HISTORIES OF HATE: The Radical Right in Aotearoa New Zealand, edited by Matthew Cunningham, Marinus La Rooij and Paul Spoonley. Otago University Press, $50.