A child died in a pool in the Napier suburb of Onekawa.

The coroner will investigate the death of a one-year-old child who died in a swimming pool at a Napier property last Friday.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they received a call at 1.07pm from an address on Neal Crescent, Onekawa.

The child could not be revived.

The cause of death would be determined by a coroner.