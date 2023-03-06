Around the kitchen table or online: How Waikato people are doing Census 2023

This year’s census will be completed by likes of Harry Styles, American indie rockers Pavement and English comedian Rob Brydon.

Time’s running out to fill in Census 2023, with Tuesday the final day.

Everyone in New Zealand then – even visiting pop star Harry Styles – must complete the survey, which this year is set to be done mainly online.

On the streets of Hamilton on Monday, there was a mixed response from people when asked if they had completed their forms.

March 7 was picked as the least likely date for Kiwis to be on the move, according to Stats NZ.

Darcy Liddell, who works for DOC, said he and his elderly parents would sit around the kitchen table on Tuesday night to complete the survey.

His work at DOC would provide useful experience, he said.

“I’m used to filling out forms,” he said

This year’s rendition would be the first occasion questions targeted at New Zealand’s rainbow community would feature. Questions about gender, sexual identity and sex variations would be included for the first time.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Darcy Liddell said he was used to filling out forms thanks to his work at DOC.

Ultimately, information gleaned from the census helps to inform the government of where to locate resources, which infrastructure ought to be built and where the boundaries of electorates should begin and end, for instance.

There is an incentive to complete the form too; a possible $2000 fine for non-completion.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Jennae Matenga (Tūhoe) said she completed her forms as soon as they arrived.

Strolling to lunch with a colleague, Jennae Matenga (Tūhoe) said she completed the form as soon as it arrived in her letterbox.

With four kids on whose behalf the form needed to be filled out too, Matenga said it took her household “a little while” to finish.

”I thought this year’s was a bit more thorough, asking questions about the quality of your house and so on.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Alida De Beer, who had just arrived in New Zealand, would fill in her forms at the hotel where she is staying.

Alida De Beer who “only a week ago” emigrated from South Africa to Hamilton, said she was unaware that the count was happening, but was keen to get involved. Staying at a hotel until Wednesday, her hotelier would be responsible for providing the document to her and other guests.

Tania Pointon said that she planned on “doing it [Census 2023] as a family tomorrow evening”.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Tania Pointon said her form was ready to roll on the fridge.

Carefully stuck to the fridge, it would just be Pointon and her husband filing this year’s edition online. Pointon said she understood the need for the quinquennial count of every living person in the country and has “every intention of doing it”.