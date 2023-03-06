Police appeal for witnesses to mountain bike race entrant's death to give family 'answers'

Police are asking for witnesses to come forward after an athlete died minutes into a mountain bike event in Glendhu Bay, Lake Wānaka.

The 58-year-old man died in the Motatapu off-road event on Saturday. Emergency services were called about 9.10am. He was found on the side of Mototapu Rd. Efforts to revive him failed.

Senior Sergeant Chris Brooks said police were investigating on behalf of the coroner.

He asked anyone who saw the man beforehand, or saw what happened, to get in touch “so we can help get some answers for this man’s family”.

READ MORE:

* Man, 58, dies at event in Wanaka

* Queenstown pair buy Motatapu race from Ironman

* Athlete dies during Motatapu multisport event in Otago



The 47km ride starts at Glendhu Station near the shore of Lake Wānaka and finishes at Arrowtown. It is one of six events in the Motatapu sporting event held annually in March in Queenstown and Wānaka.

Mountain bikers started between 8am and 9am on Saturday.

Organisers said nearly 4000 bikers, runners and walkers competed. It has run for 17 years and is the one time each year privately-owned high country stations between Wānaka and Arrowtown are open to the public. Queenstown-based Peskett and Craig Gallagher purchased the event from Ironman Oceania in 2020.

“The Motatapu team worked closely with the emergency services and continue to assist. We would like to offer our deepest condolences to the bereaved family,” Motatapu race director Gemma Peskett said.

A 65-year-old man died while taking part in the same event in 2018, and long-serving Riversdale police officer and former champion cyclist Jacob Schriek died at the event in 2009 from a cardiac arrest.

The St John spokesperson said paramedics at the event also assessed and treated about 20 people, mostly for cuts and scrapes.

Witnesses or anyone with information on the 58-year-old’s death could contact police on 105, or report it online at 105.police.govt.nz, and reference file number 230304/1913.