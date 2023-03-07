New LINZ satellite imagery shows the extent of Gabrielle's devastation

Rivers heavy with silt and green pastures turned to moonscapes by Cyclone Gabrielle are visible on new, highly-detailed satellite imagery of Hawke’s Bay, just released by the government’s mapping agency.

The imagery, published by Land Information New Zealand, was collected by Hawke’s Bay Regional Council in the immediate aftermath of Gabrielle, which claimed the lives of 11 people and damaged and destroyed thousands of homes.

The data is so detailed that vehicles – some of them upturned, others dusted with silt – are visible at the most zoomed-in resolution.

Contrasting this satellite imagery with standard LINZ satellite imagery taken in 2021 and 2022, before the cyclone, shows how unrecognisable some areas now are.

In Esk Valley, one of the worst-affected parts of the region, the Esk River has carved out the fertile vineyards and orchards that lined its banks.

The river itself was once narrow, visible only on the satellite imagery because of the trees flanked its twists and bends.

Now it is a brown torrent, taking up the full width of the flood plain as it moves downstream.

JOHN COWPLAND/STUFF Katrina and John Harris' Esk Valley doggy daycare and kennels were destroyed by Cyclone Gabrielle, along with the family home.

Plantation forestry used to blanket the northern hillside in the images below, but the satellite images of the aftermath show this area was partly logged some time in the last two years. In the period between replanting, this has left the bare hillside prone to erosion and slips during heavy rain.

Forestry slash, which caused further damage in many areas hit by Gabrielle, is visible on these hills, and further downstream where it has been carried by floodwater.

Waiohiki, a settlement just south of Napier on the banks of the Tutaekuri River, was also badly affected by flooding. The bridge over the river in the top centre of the images below has been broken in two in the ‘after’ image, with slash built up behind it.

Several days after the rain came, floodwater remains pooled in reserves and paddocks.

On the northern side of the Tutaekuri River in Taradale, silt-browned residential streets stand out on the map and gravel banks remain covered by the flood-swollen river.

Wairoa, in northern Hawke’s Bay, was cut off from help for several days following the cyclone, with no power or means of communication.

The worst-affected part of town was the north-west quadrant, to the left and above the bridge, which is sandwiched in between two large bends in the river.

And in Puketapu, once again on the banks of the Tutaekuri River, floodwaters have encroached more than a kilometre inland, to flood farmland and vineyards on the flat between hills.

You can view the full set of satellite imagery on LINZ’s website.