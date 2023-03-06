Serious crash closes road near Matamata, helicopter called

The crash happened about 4.30pm on Monday, at the intersection of Alexandra and McLaren Roads (file photo).

A person has critical injuries after a two-vehicle crash near Matamata.

The crash happened at the intersection of Alexandra and McLaren Rds in Manawaru on Monday afternoon.

A rescue helicopter from Tauranga has been dispatched to the scene and has taken the critically injured person to Waikato Hospital. A person had to be extricated from one of the vehicles.

Police attended the crash about 4.30pm on Monday, a spokesperson said.

“The road is blocked and motorists are advised to avoid the area.”

A spokesperson for Hone Hato St John said “two ambulances, two rapid response vehicles and one helicopter,” were at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit have been advised.