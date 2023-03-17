'An arm and a leg': Southland couple turn to fundraising to access melanoma drug

Megan Leslie and Bradley Leslie’s newlywed bliss has turned to horror as a cancer diagnosis leaves their futures up in the air.

Newlywed Bradley Leslie had plans with his wife to start a family and grow old together, and they still might – if they have the money.

In Aotearoa, Pharmac decides what medicines are subsidised. According to the couple, the one that has the best chance of saving Bradley Leslie is not, and it costs up to $200,000.

It all started with a bump on his hip, Megan Leslie said.

The couple had married in February 2022 and were settling into married life.

But after a few months of badgering, her husband went and got the bump checked out.

“It’s about 8cm across – it’s definitely quite prominent – and it sticks out a bit too, at least a couple of centimetres.”

They thought it may have been a haematoma from his sport injuries, but by October 2022 it became clear something was wrong.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff The couple have been Bradley Leslie has up to three years to live.

The doctor confirmed Bradley Leslie had skin cancer, but the two masses in his hip had also spread to his liver and kidney.

The drugs Pharmac subsidised would give him a 20% chance of extending his life expectancy, but what they needed was ipilimumab, Megan Leslie said.

“For most cases it’s life limiting, but for some cases they have been getting into remission, had it not worked he’d have two or three years left.”

Doctors told her the immunotherapy would give him a 60% chance of extending his life expectancy, but it would cost them “an arm and a leg”.

“It’s nuts, nobody has that sort of money lying around unless you’re a millionaire.

“If we don’t come up with the money then that’s it really, we don’t really have any other options.”

Friends of the couple have created a givealittle page to help cover the costs, which by Thursday had raised just over $24,000.

It would be a huge help, Megan Leslie said, but she could not understand why that help had to come from their friends.

“It’s just shocking. I’m a little bit angry at the whole medical system, and why are we not funding this if it’s working?”

MARK TAYLOR/STUFF Jen Rowlands, 43, faces certain death from terminal cancer without a specific drug that could radically improve the prognosis so she can enjoy many more years with her young family. However, the drug is not funded in New Zealand.

Dr Kate Gregory, who is a medical oncologist in Nelson Hospital and has specialised in melanoma treatment for 15 years, said for the average person the Pharmac-funded drug was an effective treatment.

“The drug that is funded, which is called pembrolizumab, is actually an extremely effective therapy, it’s revolutionised the treatment of melanoma.

“This extra drug would be nice to have because it would provide an extra benefit, but I don’t want anyone to think we don’t have any effective treatment because we do.”

For the average patient, more than half those who used pembrolizumab would respond to treatment, Greg said.

With the addition of ipilimumab the response would rise up to 70%, however, none of her patients had chosen that route.

Aotearoa and Australia had the highest rates of melanoma in 2020 according to an article published in JAMA Dermatology in 2021, however, Aotearoa had the highest rates of death.

According to the Melanoma Research Alliance, patients can experience complete or partial regression of their tumours, or stabilisation of tumour growth without shrinkage, which can persist for several years.

Ipilimumab improves survival in patients with metastic melanoma, but it comes with the risk of severe adverse reactions, according to NPS MedicineWise.

Australia has funded the immunotherapy and the Leslie’s are willing to take that chance – they want to know why Pharmac has put up barriers for families like them.

Supplied Pharmac director of operations Lisa Williams says there is an approval framework Pharmac must work through when considering medicines.

Pharmac’s director of operations Lisa Williams said applications to fund ipilimumab had not been declined as public consultation would be required.

Pharmac had received two applications for subsidies relating to ipilimumab, one in 2012, which was initially declined but had since been recommended to be funded. It had a low priority.

It was also considering an application for funding the drug to be used in combination with nivolumab following international data supporting its impacts on unresectable or metastic melanoma.

However, Williams said clinical advisors recommended that application be declined due to “the immaturity of the available data for combination treatment, a significant adverse effect profile, and the extremely high price being sought by the supplier”.

”We understand and can appreciate that New Zealand consumers, clinicians and patient advocacy groups have high expectations about having timely access to medicines for cancer.

“Because we operate on a fixed budget set by the government, there will always be more medicines we want to fund than we can afford.”

She said ipilimumab had not been identified as a gap in the Te Aho o Te Kahu Medicines Availability Analysis.