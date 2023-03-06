Armed police descend on Hamilton transport hub after BB gun sparks concern

Armed police descended on a transport hub in Hamilton after a group of youths were reported to have a gun. (File photo)

A BB gun at a mall in Hamilton has led to a group of youths being kicked off a bus and one taken away by police.

A group of young teenagers who were at the scene told Stuff about the moment their friend got “arrested” by police on Monday evening.

One of the friends, who didn’t want to be named, said they had been hanging at The Base in Te Rapa with another friend who had a BB gun resting in front of their pants.

She said a security guard spotted them and kicked them out of the mall, so they left to get on a bus at the Rotokauri Transport Hub, but quickly police with weapons surrounded them at around 8pm.

“They came in with guns blazing and told us to get off the bus, so we jumped off the bus,” she said.

“I was walking around like this with my hands in my pockets and my hoodie up and they told me, ‘Get your hands out of your pockets now!’.”

In a video taken by the girl you can see the boy who had the BB gun laying on the ground at the entrance of the bus as three police officers, one holding a rifle and another holding a taser, walk over to him.

The unarmed officer hand-cuffed the boy as the other two entered the bus.

In the video she said “it was only a BB gun” but others on the recording responded, saying “a gun is a gun”.