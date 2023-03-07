Concerns for wellbeing of man missing from West Auckland home since Sunday

Geoffrey Painting of West Auckland, has not been seen since Sunday evening.

A police search is under way to find a man who has been missing from his West Auckland home since Sunday.

Geoffrey Painting, a justice of the peace, was last seen at his home on Sienna Place, in Te Atatū Peninsula on Sunday evening.

A police spokesperson said both police and Painting’s family were “very concerned” for his wellbeing.

Police would be searching for Painting and making inquiries into his disappearance throughout Tuesday, the spokesperson said.

A Te Atatū Peninsula resident said the police helicopter had been circling the area on Monday night, and people had been searching with torches in bushes near Painting’s home.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact police on 105 and quote event number P053875175.