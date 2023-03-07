Tararua properties deemed unsafe to enter after cyclone damage

The Herbertville Inn was red stickered in the days after Cyclone Gabrielle following a visit from Tararua District Council inspectors. It has now been changed to a yellow sticker.

No houses in Tararua were destroyed by Cyclone Gabrielle, but a handful have been deemed a risk to enter.

It has been three weeks since the region was battered by the cyclone that hit the east coast of the North Island and people are still recovering from the damage caused.

Many roads and farmland in the area have been severely damaged, but the number of houses damaged is low.

Since the cyclone hit, the Tararua District Council has been sending out teams to parts of the district, checking on damage to houses and people’s wellbeing.

A spokesperson for the council said as of Monday, 29 properties had been inspected and three had been red stickered, 15 yellow stickered and 11 white stickered.

A red sticker means entry to the building is prohibited as it may pose a significant risk from the building itself, adjacent buildings or from land instability.

A yellow sticker means access is restricted as part or all of the building may have sustained moderate damage, or some areas of the neighbouring buildings or land instability pose a significant risk.

People cannot use the building or enter except under supervision for a limited time or on essential business.

A white sticker means the building can be occupied, but it does not mean the building is not damaged.

“These number of red and yellow stickers were previously higher due to the initial rapid assessments.

“Subsequent follow-up inspections allowed our building inspectors to downgrade some from red to yellow and yellow to white.”

Warwick Smith/STUFF Tararua District Council and local iwi visit the residents of Herbertville after Cyclone Gabrielle.

No houses were destroyed, the spokesperson said.

The stickered properties are in the district’s eastern coastal communities, the area that was worst hit by the bad weather.

One example was the Herbertville Inn, where the Wainui River had risen over its banks and run through the building, leaving silt inside and outside the pub and accommodation.

The inn has now been changed to a yellow sticker.

When a council support team got through to the village in the days after the cyclone, inspectors went door to door checking houses.

The council spokesperson said the options for property owners depended on many factors, but support was available on Government websites: the Ministry of Social Development, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, Civil Defence and Work and Income.