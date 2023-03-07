Taupō Volcano continues to rumble after M4.4 shake on Sunday

A M4.4 quake shook Taupō on Sunday afternoon, followed by more than 20 aftershocks.

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake that shook Taupō on Sunday afternoon may have caused a small tsunami and was followed by around 20 aftershocks.

However, volcanologists at GNS Science have kept the Volcanic Alert Level for Taupō Volcano at 1 – minor volcanic unrest.

Duty volcanologist Yannik Behr said Sunday’s M4.4 quake occurred at 4.13pm within 10km of the surface with shaking felt mostly along the lake shore.

SUPPLIED CCTV footage of a wall collapse and swinging lights show the power of November's earthquake under Lake Taupō.

“So far, more than 20 aftershocks have been located.

“The number of earthquakes per week has been declining since November, but we have seen a slight increase prior to Sunday’s quake,” Behr said.

“We also noticed a small signal on our newly installed tsunami sensors in the lake at the time of the earthquake, but more analysis is required to find out its cause.”

In late November last year, a M5.7 quake hit Taupō causing minor damage to businesses and property, along with almost 700 aftershocks and around 30 landslides.

The quake was widely felt and caused a 170m stretch of shoreline at Wharewaka Point to subside into the lake.

GNS Science A GNS Science earthquake graph for Taupō Volcano shows a large spike in November 2022.

Behr said the recent number and size of earthquakes, including the M4.4 event, was within expectations for a volcano displaying minor volcanic unrest.

“This is confirmed by our other observations to date which show continuous activity, but no significant changes compared to the previous months of unrest.

“We also did not notice any changes in volcano monitoring indicators following the M4.4 earthquake.”

He said GNS Science continues to actively monitor the volcano and was engaging with other national and international experts to “provide the best possible interpretation of our monitoring data”.