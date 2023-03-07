Growing highway slip causes 'major delays' on Coromandel’s SH25

A washout on SH25, between Hikuai and Opoutere, developed after heavy rain overnight on Sunday and has been getting worse.

A washout eating into a Coromandel highway has road workers digging into a bank and stop-go traffic management in action.

Motorists should expect “major delays” on SH25 due to the slip between Hikuai and Opoutere, Thames-Coromandel District Council warned on Tuesday afternoon.

Some motorists reported being turned away, but authorities said the road was open to light vehicles under stop-go management.

However, the slip has worsened and more cracks have appeared. Road workers are digging into a bank to make a “diversion path” for vehicles in the damaged area.

Part of the highway was washed out after an estimated 70 to 100mm of rain on Sunday added to the summer of weather batterings and blows to the peninsula’s roading network.

It reopened on Monday afternoon to light traffic.

A Waka Kotahi spokesperson said there has been further movement at the under-slip site and it was being monitored.

But light vehicles could still pass.

Thames-Coromandel civil defence controller Garry Towler said more cracks had appeared in the road on Tuesday.

He said Higgins road workers were creating a diversion path around the slips by digging into the bank.

There was a big team working hard, he said, and the goal was to complete it tonight.

Mid-afternoon on Tuesday, Thames-Coromandel District Council said the road was open under stop-go management and only for light vehicles.

“Expect major delays.”

Rumours were circulating on social media, with motorists reporting being turned away from the slip.

Getting around the Coromandel was already hard enough of late, with the closure of the arterial SH25A route and slips, dropouts and debris on various local roads.

Christina Woodd​ said she was trying to get through from Hikuai at 12.55pm and was turned around.

A road worker told her nobody was hurt but the road had “completely crumbled away” so everyone had to turn back.

She said she must have arrived just as it happened, because the radio and the electronic sign reported it as open.

Another local said on social media he was queued in traffic to get through the damaged section of road when another metre collapsed in front of him.

He thought he was the last car through, and said the large cracks looked as if more would cave in.