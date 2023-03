Growing highway slip forces closure on Coromandel’s SH25

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has closed State Highway 25 between Hikuai and Ōpoutere overnight.

A washout eating into a Coromandel highway has forced the state highway to close overnight.

Thames-Coromandel District Council warned on Tuesday afternoon that motorists should expect “major delays” on SH25 due to the slip between Hikuai and Ōpoutere.

However, just before 6pm Waka Kotahi said it would be closed to the public.

Initially, Waka Kotahi said the state highway could only be used for essential travel by light vehicles because the slip was deteriorating, but with further assessment chose to close overnight.

“The site will be inspected again tomorrow morning to assess whether it’s safe to reopen the road to one lane,” a statement said.

“Contractors will keep building the access track around the underslip this evening.”

Supplied Emergency services access will be maintained between Hikuai and Ōpoutere,

Part of the highway was washed out after an estimated 70 to 100mm of rain on Sunday added to the summer of weather batterings and blows to the peninsula’s roading network.

It reopened on Monday afternoon to light traffic, but would have to be fully closed for a period on Tuesday so contractors could seal the road widening, Waka Kotahi said.

“The ground conditions in the area remain highly unstable. Contractors are constantly monitoring the site to ensure it remains safe, and the road may be closed at short notice should conditions deteriorate further.”

SUPPLIED Video shows the extent of the washout on SH25 on the Coromandel.

Thames-Coromandel civil defence controller Garry Towler said more cracks had appeared in the road on Tuesday.

He said Higgins road workers were creating a diversion path around the slips by digging into the bank.

There was a big team working hard, he said, and the goal was to complete it tonight.

Rumours were circulating on social media, with motorists reporting being turned away from the slip.

Getting around the Coromandel was already hard enough of late, with the closure of the arterial SH25A route and slips, dropouts and debris on various local roads.

Christina Woodd​ said she was trying to get through from Hikuai at 12.55pm and was turned around.

A road worker told her nobody was hurt but the road had “completely crumbled away” so everyone had to turn back.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Higgins workers are digging into a bank to make a diversion path around the slips, Thames-Coromandel Civil Defence controller Garry Towler said.

She said she must have arrived just as it happened, because the radio and the electronic sign reported it as open.

Another local said on social media he was queued in traffic to get through the damaged section of road when another metre collapsed in front of him.

He thought he was the last car through, and said the large cracks looked as if more would cave in.