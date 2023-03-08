Auckland budget: Proposed cuts would have 'devastating impact', community leaders say

Community leaders met in Mount Roskill on Tuesday to spread awareness about the impact of proposed budget cuts on diverse communities in Auckland.

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown’s budget proposal to balance the books by cutting funding for local boards and community events will have a “devastating impact”, community leaders say.

A group of community leaders from diverse ethnic backgrounds met on Tuesday to raise their concerns over the proposed budget cuts.

Red Tsounga, a former refugee from Congo and Aotearoa Africa Foundation’s community leader, said the group was planning to file a petition demanding no budget cuts at all.

“The migrant, ethnic and refugee communities rely heavily on community funds, and any cut would have a devastating impact on the communities.

“The community is preparing a board-based response. Organisations, unions and community groups are joining in to support each other in this process.”

Faisal Farghaly, a former refugee from Sudan and representative of Aotearoa Resettled Community Coalition Community, said it was the wrong time to cut the funding.

“We have just come out of two natural disasters. The cost of living in Auckland is already very high. People need support at this time.”

“We are going to protest against you [the mayor], if any [budget] is cut.”

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Farmer and climate activist Sophie Grace Todd takes part in a global climate strike at Aotea Square in Auckland.

Farmer and climate activist Sophie Grace Todd, of Tauiwi, said the proposed cuts would lead to more disconnected communities.

“If the mayor in Auckland city intends to cut climate and community services during a climate crisis, we will be taking more protest action.

“We can’t be having reduction in community support when we know how effective these community initiatives are in supporting our whānau. When floodwater started rising, it was community services who stood up and provided [help] for the community.”

Todd is a part of Fridays for Future, a youth-led global climate strike at Aotea Square in Auckland.

Supplies/Stuff Former refugee from Congo and Aotearoa Africa Foundation’s community leader Red Tsounga, left, poses with a volunteer during flood rehabilitation work in Central Auckland.

The proposed budget aims to address an estimated budget shortfall of $295 million.

A consultation document for the annual budget 2023/24 is open for public submissions from February 28 to March 28. Among the most debatable proposals are plans to reduce regional, community and social services by $20m and regional contestable grants by $3m in the areas of arts, culture and events.

However, a council representative said no decisions relating to the funding of local boards or community events was made at this time.

“We are asking Aucklanders for their feedback as part of our annual budget consultation process, and decisions will not be made until elected members have received and considered this feedback ahead of the final budget decisions on June 29.”