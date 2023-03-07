All people feared missing after Cyclone Gabrielle now accounted for

More than 6000 people were previously on the uncontactable list. (File photo)

The number of people recorded as uncontactable following Cyclone Gabrielle is now officially at zero, with police saying all those previously listed now accounted for.

The ex-tropical cyclone ripped through the upper and eastern North Island on February 13, leaving a devastating path of destruction, particularly in the Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne regions.

Hundreds of staff across the country “worked tirelessly” to contact and locate more than 6000 people previously on the list, police said in a statement.

The vast majority of those listed were from the Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti areas.

The death toll remains at 11. Erroneous claims put the likely number in the hundreds, but the list of those still to be contacted dropped steadily.

The statement said while reaching the milestone was a noteworthy achievement, police passed on condolences to families grieving the loss of loved ones during this event.

Joseph Ahuriri has not been seen or heard from by whānau since the cyclone hit.

He had been visiting whānau in Hawke’s Bay and was planning to head back to Gisborne but as conditions deteriorated, he decided to stay in a motel in Napier.

However, it appears police do not believe his lack of contact is related.