Children unhurt in fatal school bus crash

The scene of a fatal crash near Marton in Rangitīkei.

A Rangitīkei school is supporting its pupils who were involved in a fatal bus crash and is paying tribute to the driver who died.

A bus crashed on Mākirikiri Rd, between Union Line and State Highway 3, which is between Marton and Whanganui in Rangitīkei, about 3pm on Tuesday. The driver died at the scene. The serious crash unit was investigating.

The bus was carrying schoolchildren but they were unhurt.

The school issued a joint statement from the presiding member of the board of trustees Libby Rayner principal Greg Allan.

READ MORE:

* Fatal school-bus crash leaves one dead, six injured near Marton

* Police release name of man killed in coastal Taranaki crash

* Coronavirus: children kept away from school as third Covid-19 case emerges in Tokoroa



The statement said the crash resulted in the death of the bus driver, who was a valued member of the school community.

“Our thoughts are with the whānau and our school and wider community and we will be supporting them through this tough time.

“All of the children on the bus were uninjured and did an amazing job getting out of the vehicle, caring for, and supporting each other until help arrived soon afterwards.

“We are incredibly proud of the way they handled this challenging situation.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff South Mākirikiri School principal Greg Allan, left, speaks with police near the scene of the bus crash.

The statement said the tamariki were being supported by their whānau, trauma professionals, the Ministry of Education, their peers and teachers.

They thanked the emergency services who cared for the children “until familiar faces could get to them”.

”As a school community we express our deepest condolences to the family of our driver who contributed greatly to our school community and all of our activities that required transport around the region.”

Allan declined to make any further comment.

A police spokesperson said the initial assessment of the six children was they had minor to moderate injuries, but after being checked by ambulance staff they were fine.