Children unhurt in fatal school bus crash, tributes flow for driver

The scene of a fatal crash near Marton in Rangitīkei.

A Rangitīkei school is supporting its pupils who were involved in a fatal bus crash, while people are paying tribute to the driver who died.

A bus crashed on Mākirikiri Rd, between Union Line and State Highway 3, between Marton and Whanganui, about 3pm on Tuesday.

The driver died at the scene. The bus was carrying children from South Mākirikiri School, but they were unhurt. The serious crash unit was investigating.

The school issued a joint statement from the presiding member of the board of trustees Libby Rayner and principal Greg Allan.

The statement said the crash resulted in the death of the bus driver, who was a valued member of the school community.

“Our thoughts are with the whānau and our school and wider community and we will be supporting them through this tough time.

“All of the children on the bus were uninjured and did an amazing job getting out of the vehicle, caring for, and supporting each other until help arrived soon afterwards.

“We are incredibly proud of the way they handled this challenging situation.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff South Mākirikiri School principal Greg Allan, left, speaks with a police officer near the scene of the bus crash.

The statement said the tamariki were being supported by their whānau, trauma professionals, the Ministry of Education, their peers and teachers.

They thanked the emergency services who cared for the children “until familiar faces could get to them”.

“As a school community we express our deepest condolences to the family of our driver who contributed greatly to our school community and all of our activities that required transport around the region.”

Allan told Stuff the bus only served South Mākirikiri School and only the six pupils were on board.

The children were back at school on Wednesday. He declined to comment further.

The operator of the bus service, Go Bus, said in a statement it had been in contact with the family of the driver and was offering support.

“We are completely devastated by the tragedy and the thoughts of the driver’s colleagues and the whole Go Bus team are with her grieving family,” chief executive Calum Haslop said.

“We are thankful that none of the children travelling on the bus was seriously injured and we note their support in looking after each other until emergency services arrived.

“We have been and will continue to be in contact with the school.”

Go Bus is working with the police for the investigation and was supporting team members affected by the crash.

A police spokesperson said the initial assessment of the six children was they had minor to moderate injuries, but after being checked by ambulance staff they were fine.