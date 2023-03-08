Auckland motorway lanes to close overnight for repairs after truck explosion

Auckland residents were woken by a truck catching on fire and exploding.

Part of Auckland’s southern motorway will shut for urgent repairs on Wednesday night to repair damage caused by an exploding truck earlier in the day.

The fire happened on the northbound lane of the southern motorway, just north of the Papakura onramp, at about 3am.

From 7pm there would be a full closure of the northbound lanes between Papakura to Takanini until 5am on Thursday March 9, as road crews repair the damage, Waka Kotahi said in a statement.

Traffic would be diverted via Beach Rd and Great South Rd.

READ MORE:

* Auckland motorist in critical condition after crash on southbound motorway at Papakura, on-ramp closed

* 'It could’ve turned out fatal'. Car 'written off', motorists shaken as objects thrown from Porirua overbridge

* State Highway 1 reopens following car v motorcycle crash



“While we appreciate this is an early closure and will affect motorists travelling home this evening, the extent of damage means we need to start as early as possible to avoid disrupting peak hour traffic tomorrow morning,” a Waka Kotahi spokesperson said.

The driver involved in the explosion, which sent flames and ash into the air, is “shaken but OK”, according to the vehicle’s owner.

Mainfreight managing director Don Braid said the driver “did a marvellous job” getting the truck to the side of the road and avoiding being caught under the Karaka overbridge.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The husk of the burnt truck could be seen on the side of the southern motorway on Wednesday morning.

“He attempted to uncouple the trailer, however this became impossible as the fire took hold very quickly,”

Mainfreight is investigating the cause of the fire but believes it was sparked by an electrical or mechanical fault in the trailer.

The truck was carrying aerosol cans of paint.

Fire and Emergency NZ said between 20 and 30 people were evacuated from houses on Harbourside Drive, adjacent to the motorway.

“We wish to apologise to those residents who needed to be evacuated and to the motorists who were caught in the subsequent traffic congestion,” Braid said.

Ōpaheke local Stacey Madden, 36, said she could hear the “enormous explosions” from her house at about 3am.

“It woke me up and I honestly thought there was army gunfire going on. I got out of bed and could see the flames clearly from my window.

“There was smoke everywhere. Huge plumes of smoke.”

SARAH PO-CHING/Supplied Between 20 and 30 people were evacuated from houses on Harbourside Drive, adjacent to the motorway.

The explosions went on for at least half an hour, she said.

The motorway was closed for about seven hours – between 3am and 10am – before it was safe to pass the truck’s burnt remains.

Te Whatu Ora Northern region medical officer of health Dr Sheryl Jury said public health had assessed the risk of exposure to smoke in the fire as “low”, and they had not received any reports of anyone becoming unwell as a result.

It only burnt for a short time and the smoke plume dissipated “reasonably quickly”. Many people in nearby areas had their windows closed given it was the early hours of the morning, she said.

Public health was awaiting further information on the substances involved in the fire to assess the risk of any secondary hazards, Jury said.

For most, symptoms caused by smoke inhalation would disappear soon and cause no long term health problems.

If you were exposed to smoke and experience shortness of breath, wheezing, triggering of asthma symptoms or chest pain, see your doctor immediately or go to an emergency department, she said.

If smoke got into your home, or if your house smells like smoke, the advice is to open your windows and doors; clean air conditioning unit filters; wash railings, balconies and decks (including wiping down any outside furniture); and any hard surfaces, food preparation areas and any cooking utensils left out with detergent and hot water.

If you have contact with ash or debris, wear a mask.

If you feel unwell after contact with ash or debris, contact your GP, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116.