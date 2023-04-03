Multiple identities: From brothel owner to pet rescuer, who is Charmaine Wolmarans, aka Caroline Colandrea?

Charmaine Wolmarans, or Caroline Colandrea? The animal rescuer had two identities.

She’s a self-described animal rescue vigilante whose carefully crafted public image suggests she does it for the love of the pets she takes in. But why does she have so many “haters”? In a three-part investigation CAROLINE WILLIAMS and TONY WALL ask, who is Charmaine Wolmarans, and should she be allowed to continue caring for animals?

This is part two: Multiple identities. The final part will be published on Tuesday.

It’s 2021 and Pixies Animal Rescue founder Charmaine Wolmarans is spinning a story about her “sister”, Caroline Colandrea.

In an email to a supporter, she explains that Colandrea deals with the business side of Pixies, while she handles animal rescues.

But devastatingly, her sister has been diagnosed with breast cancer, she says in the email.

“Her health is deteriorating and all we can do is pray and hope.”

It was a tragic story, but it was just that – a story. In reality, Wolmarans and Colandrea were one in the same person.

Wolmarans legally changed her name to Caroline Merzanne​ Colandrea – a mash-up of the names of her late grandmother, late daughter and late father – in 2014, according to documents filed with Births, Deaths and Marriages.

Our reporting has revealed how Wolmarans would use human tranquillisers to subdue dogs which she stole from properties where she believed they were being mistreated, and how sickness ran wild through her Auckland rescue.

David White stuff.co.nz Pixies Animal Rescue founder Charmaine Wolmarans has admitted using human sedative lorazepam to subdue and steal dogs she believed needed rescuing.

David White/Stuff Charmaine Wolmarans at her rented Dairy Flat property, where animals have the run of the place.

Now, we can reveal that Wolmarans has fraud convictions in South Africa, used to run an illegal brothel in the diplomatic heart of Pretoria and appears to have exaggerated her involvement with South Africa’s SPCA.

The official name change happened in 2014, six years after she and husband Dirk Wolmarans emigrated from South Africa.

She appears to have used the Wolmarans and Colandrea names interchangeably, including to register companies with the Companies Office and the Pixies Animal Rescue Trust with the Charities Register.

Wolmarans was born Charmaine Muller in Klerksdorp, South Africa in 1969 and has also used the surnames van Wyk and Willemse during previous marriages.

Several former associates of Wolmarans says she would pretend that Caroline Colandrea was another person.

“I said, ‘Why are you using this name?’” says former business partner Amanda Roets​, who lost her life savings in a water delivery business Wolmarans convinced her to invest in.

“She said, ‘If they ask who it is, I’ll just tell them I have a twin sister.’”

Wolmarans had driver licences in both names, although the date of birth was out by two days, which she claims was an error by staff at Births, Deaths and Marriages.

supplied Charmaine Wolmarans' two identities. The birthdate on the driver licences differs by two days.

She would sometimes send emails from her Caroline Colandrea email address, and sign them off as Charmaine, causing confusion for staff and supporters.

Wolmarans, 53, told Stuff she changed her name because she’d taken a previous employer to court for sexual harassment by a colleague, and that was making it impossible to find a new job. She claims “everyone knew” she had two names, and there was no attempt to hide it.

She says the 2021 email was part of an attempt to “kill off” the Caroline Colandrea identity, to avoid debt collectors who were hounding her.

At that point, she went back to using the Wolmarans name, she says, which is the name on her passport.

She admits it was “terrible” and “bad taste” to use breast cancer as an excuse. While she went along with it, she claims the idea was a former employee’s.

“It’s a horrible disease to just use willy-nilly to get people to do what you want.”

Wolmarans says her work with animals began when she volunteered with the SPCA in South Africa as a schoolgirl in the 1980s.

She claims to have worked for the organisation on and off for 14 years, eventually becoming a qualified ranger and a team manager, working under a woman named Margaret Mudd.

In a 2021 interview, Wolmarans spoke of seeing some “horrific” cases of animal abuse and applying to the South African courts for permission to uplift animals.

However, when Stuff put Wolmarans’ name, her maiden name and two previous married names to the South African National Council of SPCAs, executive director Marcelle Meredith said those names were “unknown to us”.

“We have employed no such person ever.”

The NSPCA’s national senior inspector Margaret (Maggie) Mudd also had no recollection of Wolmarans and did not recognise a photo of her.

Asked about the discrepancies, Wolmarans says Mudd probably doesn’t remember her because it was more than 30 years ago.

She volunteered in small towns where her family lived at the time, she says. She was unable to provide evidence of having worked full-time for the SPCA.

One career that’s not in doubt is Wolmarans’ 20 years running a bar and strip club in the diplomatic district of Pretoria, in between the Australian and British embassies (she says the Australians were the most frequent customers).

Called Club 920, there was also an illegal brothel in rooms out the back, complete with hot tubs. The club would frequently be raided by police, but Wolmarans says she’d get tipped off in advance (she’d pay police a “koha” each month, she says) so they could hide evidence of sex work.

However, she and the escorts would sometimes have to spend a night in the cells. “My lawyer would have us out in the morning, because the police can’t prove it’s a brothel.”

Supplied Wolmarans during one of her frequent nights in the cells when she was running an illegal brothel.

Wolmarans also admits she has convictions for cheque fraud, from 1989.

She spent a few days in custody – Dirk Wolmarans, a prison guard and Wolmarans’ third husband, later remembered that he was working in the same prison at the time, and recalled her wearing a “very flash red dress”.

Wolmarans and Dirk moved to New Zealand in 2008, Dirk continuing to work in prisons.

South Africans were able to travel here visa-free at the time, not needing to make character declarations.

Wolmarans says that when she later applied for permanent residency, the fraud case came up, and claims Immigration NZ was satisfied with her explanation.

Immigration NZ would not discuss Wolmarans on privacy grounds.

She and Dirk now have New Zealand citizenship.

Dirk says his wife has a “warm heart” and goes out of her way to help people. He knows she’s done things in her past that she shouldn’t have, but “I can’t see why people are bringing up her past, that has nothing to do with nobody”.

David White/Stuff Dirk and Charmaine Wolmarans, who met on a blind date in South Africa.

In New Zealand, Wolmarans worked as an in-home carer for the elderly.

Around 2011, she started a dog hotel business under the Pixies name, the first of six different Pixies-related companies registered under the Colandrea and Wolmarans names over the following years.

She says caring for animals was to honour her daughter, Merzanne​, who died the previous year when hit by a car while cycling in South Africa.

“We don’t say no to anything, whether it be a pigeon, a possum, a hedgehog, a dog a cat – anything that needs saving,” she said in a promotional video. “It’s all in honour of my daughter, who wanted to do this.”

But there were discrepancies in the paperwork filed for two of the companies.

According to Companies Office records, addresses in Balclutha and Christchurch were given for Colandrea – Stuff spoke to the owner of one who said he’d never heard of her, nor Wolmarans, but had been receiving calls from investigators asking about her.

Wolmarans was unable to give an explanation for the South Island addresses.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment says it is reviewing a complaint about Wolmarans regarding alleged false statements made to the Companies Register.

Wolmarans says the dog hotel business was successful, but when Pixies became an animal rescue, it ate up all the income.

Pixies was registered as a charity just before Covid hit, she says. Over the next two years, they took on far more animals than they were equipped to handle, and vet bills skyrocketed, reaching about $200,000 in total.

The SPCA helped – providing $65,000 in three instalments for de-sexing of animals and to help with the vet bills, she says, but there was always money owing.

David White/Stuff The former Pixies cattery, damaged by flooding during Cyclone Gabrielle.

“There was never money to buy a pot to piss in. Each animal I saved, and every sick animal I brought through our doors, made our financial status dire and more dire.”

Supporters would donate small amounts, usually around $5 or $10 by automatic payment, Wolmarans says.

Pixies’ biggest donations came from an Australia-based Kiwi truck driver, Jim Cotter, who says he provided $30,000 for vet bills and a further $24,000 for other expenses, in honour of his partner who had died.

“We both liked animals, so it seemed like a tribute towards her, as well as the animals,” he says.

But he became concerned about where the money was being spent following a comment by Wolmarans that his donation would allow her to pay her staff.

“That started ringing alarm bells for me... You’d think a rescue is more a voluntary sort of thing.”

Wolmarans would also plead for donations to cover things that Cotter had already paid for, he says.

“The very next day she’d be putting on the website that she had no cat litter, and it was like, ‘Hang on, I just gave you enough money to buy a pallet of the stuff.’”

Wolmarans says Cotter was a “saint” for Pixies. He paid the vet bill money straight to the vets involved, she says, not her.

He disagreed with some of the work she did, such as feeding and building shelters for chained dogs.

“His stance is that these people don’t deserve to have dogs and that I’m enabling their behaviour. These people will have dogs whether they could feed them or not.”

Cotter says he was disappointed by the number of animals that were being euthanised.

“For someone who said they were a no kill shelter... it’s almost like sending animals to an abattoir, really.”

He says Wolmarans became “quite nasty and vile” when he questioned where his money was going.

“It got to the stage where it was just easier to walk away. I don’t donate to any rescue at all now.”

Stuff has seen three payslips from July and August, 2020, showing “Caroline Colandrea” being paid $2654 gross ($1812 net) per week.

Wolmarans says her pay varied wildly, and was usually more like $750 a week, net. It never came from donations she says, but from the day-care side of the business.

Wolmarans’ financial woes built up. On November, 2021, the Tenancy Tribunal ordered her and Dirk to pay $10,000 in rent arrears on their Dairy Flat property.

David White/Stuff Dogs in the dining area of Charmaine Wolmarans' rented property at Dairy Flat.

The following May, their tenancy of another nearby property was terminated, with an order to pay the landlord $26,000 in back-rent.

The landlord, Danny Dung Trung Le​, says the interior of the house was ruined by animals, and he plans to make another claim through the tribunal for damages.

During Covid lockdowns, Pixies struggled to pay staff, making claims on the Government wage subsidy; first $57,000 on behalf of six staff, and then $23,000 on behalf of five.

Wolmarans tried various business ventures to get income to keep the rescue afloat – a water delivery business went into liquidation, unsecured creditors claiming $68,000.

A deal to run a curio shop in Ōrewa on behalf of its elderly owners also turned sour – Wolmarans took them to the Disputes Tribunal (under the name Colandrea) and lost. She was ordered to pay them $16,000; they say they haven’t seen a cent.

By the time the Pixies trust was wound up and removed from the Charities Register – never having filed any annual accounts – it had assets of $3000 and liabilities of $55,000.

People who know Wolmarans say she can be charming, but has a sharp tongue.

“She’s quite intimidating. If she disagrees with you, she wouldn’t hesitate to be like ‘f... off’,” a former volunteer said.

Some say they have felt threatened by Wolmarans’ friendship with a King Cobras gang member, who is often at her property.

Wolmarans met the man when she was feeding his dogs in South Auckland, and they made a connection over a shared love of animals.

“He’s a gangster, he’s got tattoos everywhere, but you know what’s the nicest thing about that guy? He will walk his feet through for a dog,” Wolmarans says.

Paula Wheeler, who lives at the Dairy Flat property, helping with the animals, and is a former shareholder of Pixies, says Wolmarans has been subject to vitriol on social media, which she doesn’t deserve.

David White/Stuff Wolmarans has wound up her charity, but is still doing rescues and taking on dogs and cats.

“I think Charmaine is guilty of having too big of a heart and taking on too much, for the love of the animals. They’re out to destroy her, and they very nearly have.”

She says Wolmarans “saved” her following the death of both her parents within four months of each other.

“I would trust Charmaine with my life. I don’t know where I would be without [her].”

As well as caring for animals, Wolmarans has fostered a young girl, who stayed with her and Dirk for eight years.

But as with so much in Wolmarans’ life, it didn’t end well. The child was taken from their care when she was left home alone, and Wolmarans was removed as an approved carer by the fostering agency.

Wolmarans says it was a “huge misunderstanding” – two other adults approved to look after the girl each believed the other was watching her, and left the property.

“I have nearly lost my way over this,” she says. “[I] cried one million tears.”

Wolmarans puts a lot of her problems down to a Facebook “hate page”, which she says has been attacking her for three years.

But she admits that there are some valid points amongst all the “slander and lies”, and has taken them on board.

“I’m no angel,” she admits.

