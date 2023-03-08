Multi-car crash cleared after blocking lanes on Auckland's northwestern motorway

A crash on the northwestern motorway in Auckland blocks traffic.

Traffic on Auckland’s northwestern motorway is flowing again after a multi-car crash that was blocking traffic was cleared.

The crash which happened just after 6pm blocked the middle westbound lane before the St Lukes Rd off-ramp, with traffic building behind it.

But just before 7pm Waka Kotahi issued an update telling drivers all lanes were once again clear.

It had been a tough day of commuting for Aucklanders, after a truck carrying flammable chemicals exploded in the early hours of Wednesday.

READ MORE:

* March Madness: Southern motorway lanes cleared after crash caused delays

* Long delays on Auckland's Northwestern Motorway after car breaks down



The explosion and ensuing fire meant a section of motorway between Takanini and Papakura had to be completely closed during the early morning rush-hour, adding hours to some commuters’ journeys.

And from 7pm this evening the northbound section of motorway between Takanini and Papakura will be closed as road crews repair the damage caused by the inferno.

Elize Basson Auckland residents were woken by a truck catching on fire and exploding.

Traffic will be diverted via Beach Rd and Great South Rd, according to a Waka Kotahi spokesperson.