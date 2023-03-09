Taupō prepares to party after dawn blessing of town centre upgrade

Taupō’s $25 million town centre transformation project is complete and has been officially opened at a ceremony this morning.

As the dawn light crept slowly over Lake Taupō, members of local iwi, the Taupō District Council and various politicians, including Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, helped bless the site and reveal some stunning artworks just metres from the lake shore.

The dawn blessing was carried out by Tauhara-Hikuwai hapū representatives Napa Otimi and Manu Blake.

Taupō mayor David Trewavas said the goal of the project was to connect the central business district to the lake, “creating an inviting, vibrant space for our Taupō community and visitors to enjoy”.

“This was a once in a lifetime opportunity to create a world-class town centre and waterfront that attracts people to linger longer and invest in our district.

“We couldn’t be happier with the results. We can’t wait for the community to enjoy this vibrant new space,” he said.

A major feature of the new space are a series of pou (carved poles) designed and built by local artists Kingi Pitiroi and Delani Brown.

The majority of the almost $25 million project was funded by the Government’s “shovel-ready” infrastructure funding programme in 2020, with an additional $4.4 million top-up coming from Taupō ratepayers.

Supplied Concept plans for the redevelopment of Lake Terrace in Taupō will see the CBD integrated with the lakefront with only one-way vehicle access along Lake Terrace.

The four-stage project has seen Roberts St and Lake Terrace transformed into a “people-friendly environment”, with one-way traffic access along the former stretch of State Highway 1.

Phase one saw upgrades to intersections in Ruapehu, Tūwharetoa and Horomatangi streets that were officially opened in May last year.

Phase two started in April 2021, and included the reorientation of the street network to shift local through-traffic from Lake Terrace and Tongariro St to Titiraupenga St and Spa Rd.

Phases three and four saw Tongariro St reduced to two lanes and a slower speed zone in the area, along with safety improvements for pedestrians and cyclists and better links between the town centre, Tongariro Domain and Lake Terrace, along with additional outdoor dining spaces.

Supplied/Waikato Times A street party will be held to celebrate the opening on Saturday.

Regional Development Minister Kiritapu Allan was at the opening of three Taupō community-led projects this morning – the Taupō Town Centre Transformation project, the new Taupō Airport terminal and the Eastern Arterial Shared Pathway.

The Government contributed a total of $29 million to the three projects.

“New Zealand’s economy is built on our regions and the Government is continuing to deliver projects to make them even better places to live and work,” Allan said.

“Our commitment to investing in community-led projects like these across the country will ensure our regions have the infrastructure they need to thrive and grow, boosting local economies and creating jobs.”

She said around 280 people were employed in the construction of all three projects, and nearly 90% of the total cost for the town centre project was spent with local businesses.

To further showcase the project and celebrate its opening, Towncentre Taupō has organised a street party on Roberts St Reserve from 3pm to 6pm this Saturday.

The family-orientated event will feature multiple live bands, street performers, entertainment, bouncy castles and much more.

Towncentre Taupō has bought $10,000 worth of vouchers from Taupō businesses to give away to locals and visitors on the day.