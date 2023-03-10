NZ Media Council finds a Stuff article did not achieve fairness

The NZ Media Council finds a Stuff article about eight Sovereign candidates standing in the Far North District Council local body elections did not contain the necessary facts, comments and other information to properly support the story headline and its key statements and thereby achieve fairness.

The Council expressed its support for investigative journalism and recognised it is an essential part of the democratic process especially during elections and is therefore to be encouraged. However, the Council says it is especially important care is taken to accurately and fairly represent the views and positions of individuals and parties during an election campaign, so the public can base their voting decisions on reliable information.

The Stuff article titled, The Covid-19 conspiracy theorists targeting Northland’s local elections was published on August 18 and reported the eight Sovereign candidates were ‘espousing conspiracy theories’ and ‘Covid-19 disinformation”, including mayoral candidate Joshua Riley.

The article stated Sovereign shared many characteristics with the anti-vaccination, anti-mandate group Voice for Freedom and appeared influenced by and shared much of the language used by the US sovereign-citizens movement. It linked the NZ Sovereign group with anti-UN sentiments and said Sovereign opposed co-governance, water infrastructure reform and drinking water fluoridation.

The article also stated Mr Riley claimed to be the owner of an online education business but said there was no evidence of a Joshua Riley having any current involvement in any NZ registered company.

Mr Riley complained the article misrepresented the group and damaged the reputations of its candidates. Mr Riley complained saying he owned a business registered in Texas and more effort should have been made to follow this up with him. He said Stuff ignored most of his written responses to its questions; he was not given a right of reply to comments by Fight Against Conspiracy Theories (FACT) which were included in the story; Stuff provided no evidence Sovereign was associated with the US sovereign citizens movement and labelled the whole group as holding Covid-19 conspiracy theories based on opinions held by two of the Sovereign candidates.

In response Stuff said the article included significant detail on Sovereign’s key policies and the headline accurately reflected the story. Stuff had updated the article in regard to Mr Riley owning a Texas registered business. Stuff said it was satisfied ‘due weight’ was given to Mr Riley’s written replies and the article did not state Sovereign was aligned with the US movement, but that the name, language and ideas were similar. The story quoted Mr Riley as denying involvement with the US movement and saying that Sovereign did not have vaccine or mandate policies – although Stuff pointed out this was contradicted by statements, now deleted from the Sovereign website.

The Media Council upheld the complaint as breaching Principles (1) and (6).

The full Media Council ruling can be found on its website https://www.mediacouncil.org.nz/